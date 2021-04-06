Radiohead to Stream 2008 In Rainbows Record Release Show on YouTube

In the early days of the pandemic, Radiohead kept fans entertained by streaming a series of concerts from their Radiohead Public Library digital vault. Now, they’ve announced a second run of archival shows set to air on YouTube starting Friday, April 9th.

Kicking off this new series of shows is Radiohead’s January 16th, 2008 record release concert for In Rainbows. As a press release explains, the show “was originally intended to be an in-store performance at London record store Rough Trade East to mark the conventional release of the In Rainbows album—a plan that went awry when hordes of fans and overwhelming media coverage caught the attention of the local authorities.”

“The entire production had to be torn down and a replacement venue found on a moment’s notice. The show ultimately happened at 93ft East, a club with a capacity of a few hundred that was thankfully available for the night. The result was an electric and intimate Radiohead performance like no other, one largely unseen since—until now.”

The 15-song set included a full performance of In Rainbows, followed by an encore that included an acoustic rendition of “Up on the Latter” as well as “You and Whose Army?”, “The National Anthem”, “My Iron Lung”, and “The Bends”.

The concert will stream on Radiohead’s YouTube channel on April 9th starting at 8:00 pm BST / 3:00 p.m. EST.

Setlist:

15 Step

Bodysnatchers

Nude

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

All I Need

Faust Arp

Reckoner

House of Cards

Jigsaw Falling Into Place

Videotape

Encore:

Up on the Ladder (Acoustic)

You and Whose Army?

The National Anthem

My Iron Lung

The Bends