Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Radiohead, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers Design Bikes for Charity

Proceeds raised from the auctions will be donated to Crew Nation

Radiohead's Brompton bike, as designed by Stanley Donwood
Radiohead’s Brompton bike, as designed by Stanley Donwood
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 28, 2021 | 8:47am ET

For the past year, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on touring for musicians worldwide. That means all of the crew members who help those bands bring their live shows to life were also out of work. To help those beloved (and essential!) team members cope after a year of no live music, over a dozen high-profile artists — including Radiohead art director Stanley Donwood, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers, among others — are auctioning off one-of-a-kind Brompton folding bicycles that they designed themselves.

The all-star lineup taking part in the initiative is pretty impressive. Enrique Iglesias, Dinosaur Jr., and Rise Against also all chipped in their creative talents for the fundraiser, and so have Khruangbin, Underworld, Neko Case, Oh Wonder, Nathan East, and Sub Pop.

Each artist has put their own spin on the iconic Brompton folding bike and will sell it through Greenhouse Auctions. All proceeds raised from the auctions will be donated to Crew Nation, a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support music crews affected by the near-total pause on concerts during COVID-19.

Related Video

Most of the bikes were mocked up by the musicians themselves. However, the Radiohead bike was actually drawn by none other than Stanley Donwood, the artist who has created Radiohead’s album covers for decades. He’s got a well-honed eye for iconic artwork, and that’s evident in his design for the bike, which seamlessly includes the bear logo, In Rainbows text, and a handful of other images from the band’s career.

Radiohead Join TikTok and Share Cryptic Video
 Editor's Pick
Radiohead Join TikTok With Cryptic New Video

“I’m ridiculously happy to have been asked to design a Brompton bike that’ll be auctioned to raise money and awareness for Crew Nation,” said Donwood in a statement. It seems Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien feels similarly giddy about Donwood’s work for the auction because he chimed in: “Thank you to Brompton for asking us to be a part of their campaign to raise funds for Crew Nation. We love our crew and we love our Brompton bikes.”

Live bidding will begin on May 28th and will conclude on June 12th through the Greenhouse Auctions’ website. To tease the event, Brompton is slowly rolling out the bike designs online each week leading up to the event. Today they’re sharing the first looks for Radiohead, Oh Wonder, Rise Against, and Dinosaur Jr.’s respective bikes. Peep those below.

Radiohead, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers Design Bikes for Charity

Radiohead Brompton bike

Dinosaur Jr Brompton bike

Dinosaur Jr Brompton bike

Rise Against Brompton bike

Rise Against Brompton bike

Oh Wonder Brompton bike

Oh Wonder Brompton bike

Latest Stories

black midi north american tour new song slow tickets fall 2021 music video watch listen stream

black midi Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share New Song "Slow": Stream

April 28, 2021

Corey Taylor Lars Ulrich Napster

Corey Taylor on Lars Ulrich's Napster Fight: "He Was So Right on So Many F**king Levels"

April 28, 2021

Need Your Love So Bad - Peter Green and David Gilmour fleetwood mac pink floyd the albatross man

David Gilmour Plays on New Version of Fleetwood Mac's "Need Your Love So Bad" Featuring Unearthed Peter Green Vocals: Stream

April 28, 2021

anita lane rip obituary dead death cause of nick cave birthday party bad seeds

R.I.P. Anita Lane, Songwriter Who Collaborated with Nick Cave Dies

April 28, 2021

 

Darkthrone New Album Eternal Hails

Darkthrone Announce New Album Eternal Hails, Share Trailer: Watch

April 28, 2021

Serj Tankian

Serj Tankian on More New System of a Down Music: "We Might Be Able to Get It Together and Do Something Again"

April 28, 2021

heka's new song "(a)dab" is a taste of her forthcoming (a) EP

heka Shares New Song "(a) dab" : Stream

April 28, 2021

florence welch and the machine thomas bartlett great gatsby broadway musical

Florence Welch, Thomas Bartlett Writing Music for New Great Gatsby Broadway Show

April 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Radiohead, Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers Design Bikes for Charity

Menu Shop Search Help