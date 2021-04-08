Rage Against the Machine Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2022

Rage Against the Machine have rescheduled their reunion tour for 2022.

The hard rock band had been set to embark on their first outing together in a decade beginning in March 2020, but were forced to postpone those plans due to the pandemic. They had initially rescheduled the dates for 2021, but as the live music industry is only now beginning to rev back up, such an expansive outing simply isn’t realistic until next year.

As such, Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour” will now kick off March 31st, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. As had been the plan all along, the band will begin the jaunt with a series of shows along the US-Mexico border before making their way across the rest of the US. Run the Jewels are still on board to open every date of the trek.

The 2022 itinerary also includes headlining performances at Ottawa Bluesfest and Festival d’ete de Quebec, though as of now those are the only two festival slots announced. (Their initial itinerary also included appearances at Coachella, Boston Calling, and Firefly Music Festival, plus several shows in Europe.)

Just last month, RATM bassist Tim Commerford declared that the band would never play reduced capacity shows or drive-in gigs, saying, “We’ll never be one of these sellouts that’s gonna go play a drive-in show or play a venue that holds 100,000 people and there’s only 10,000 people there. That’s bullshit. Rage will never do that. It’s not a good show unless the audience is going off, too. It’s gotta be a shared experience.”

It appears that the band is staying true to Commerford’s promise by pushing the dates to 2022.

Check out RATM’s updated tour schedule below. Tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. If you don’t already have ’em, they’re available to purchase here.

Rage Against the Machine 2022 Tour Dates:

03/31 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

04/02 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^

04/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

05/02 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

05/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

05/07 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/09 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

05/13 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

05/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

05/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

05/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

05/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

06/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

^ = w/ Run the Jewels