Rapper Lil Mosey Wanted on Second-Degree Rape Charge: Report

Seattle rapper Lil Mosey (born Lathan Echols) is wanted by police in the state of Washington, according to TMZ. The 19-year-old artist missed a court appearance on Wednesday after being charged with second-degree rape, leading to a warrant being placed for his arrest.

Best known for his 2020 Top 10 hit, “Blueberry Faygo”, Echols is accused of raping a woman who visited him at a cabin in January. TMZ obtained an affidavit in which the alleged victim claims to have consented to having sex with Echols while they were in a vehicle, but blacked out in the cabin while they were drinking.

The rapper allegedly got on top of her while she was unconscious, pushing her legs up and apart in order to have sex with her. The woman claims she blacked out again and woke up to another man forcing himself on her.

Related Video

In the affidavit, she described injuries including bruising on her arm, neck, and inner knee. Additionally, the woman alleges that she got a message from other partygoers that Echols and the man were talking about “training two girls.”

If convicted of second-degree rape, Echols could be sentenced to life imprisonment.