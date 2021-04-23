Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Rapper Lil Mosey Wanted on Second-Degree Rape Charge: Report

"Blueberry Faygo" rapper missed a court appearance on Wednesday

lil mosey wanted second degree rape
Lil Mosey, photo by Jeremy Deputat
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 22, 2021 | 11:22pm ET

Seattle rapper Lil Mosey (born Lathan Echols) is wanted by police in the state of Washington, according to TMZ. The 19-year-old artist missed a court appearance on Wednesday after being charged with second-degree rape, leading to a warrant being placed for his arrest.

Best known for his 2020 Top 10 hit, “Blueberry Faygo”, Echols is accused of raping a woman who visited him at a cabin in January. TMZ obtained an affidavit in which the alleged victim claims to have consented to having sex with Echols while they were in a vehicle, but blacked out in the cabin while they were drinking.

The rapper allegedly got on top of her while she was unconscious, pushing her legs up and apart in order to have sex with her. The woman claims she blacked out again and woke up to another man forcing himself on her.

Related Video

In the affidavit, she described injuries including bruising on her arm, neck, and inner knee. Additionally, the woman alleges that she got a message from other partygoers that Echols and the man were talking about “training two girls.”

If convicted of second-degree rape, Echols could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Latest Stories

lil yachty michigan boy boat mixtape stream

Lil Yachty Drops New Mixtape Michigan Boy Boat: Stream

April 23, 2021

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande For "Save Your Tears" Remix

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande for "Save Your Tears" Remix: Stream

April 23, 2021

Dave and Violet Grohl Share Cover of X's "Nausea"

Dave Grohl and His Daughter Violet Share Cover of X's "Nausea": Stream

April 23, 2021

The Mars Volta Unearth Lost Album Landscape Tantrums: Stream

April 23, 2021

 

The Chemical Brothers Release New Single "The Darkness That You Fear": Stream

April 23, 2021

Shock G of Digital Underground

R.I.P. Shock G, Founding Member of Digital Underground Dead at 57

April 23, 2021

dave matthews band 2021 north american summer tour dates

Dave Matthews Band Reschedule 2021 North American Summer Tour Dates

April 22, 2021

adrianne lenker 2021 tour dates

Adrianne Lenker Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

April 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rapper Lil Mosey Wanted on Second-Degree Rape Charge: Report

Menu Shop Search Help