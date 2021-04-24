Menu
Razzie Awards 2021: Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow Guy, and Sia Among the Big Winners

Rudy Giuliani in Borat
April 23, 2021 | 11:22pm ET

Rudy Giuliani may have been unsuccessful in his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but Donald Trump’s personal attorney can take solace in the fact that he is an award winner — a Razzie Award winner that is.

Officially dubbed the Golden Raspberry Awards, the beloved annual ceremony bestows prizes to the most amazingly awful movies, acting performances, and directing jobs of the year. The awards are traditionally handed out on the same weekend as the Academy Awards.

Giuliani’s appearance in Borat Subsequent Movefilm earned him two Razzies: Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo. In winning the former, Giuliani beat out fellow nominees like Shia LaBeouf (The Tax Collector), Arnold Schwarzenegger (Iron Mask), Bruce Willis (Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night), and Chevy Chase (The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee).

Meanwhile, Giuliani and his pants zipper captured Worst Screen Combo over the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and his utterly unconvincing “Welsh” accent in Doolittle; Harrison Ford and CGI “dog” in The Call of the Wild; Lauren Lapkus and David Spade in The Wrong Missy; and Adam Sandler and his grating simpleton voice in Hubie Halloween.

Another big winner was “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell, whose conspiracy theory-filled documentary about the 2020 election, Absolute Proof, won Worst Picture in addition to earning Lindell himself with Worst Actor.

Also taking home multiple awards was Sia’s tone-deaf musical drama Music. Sia herself won Worst Director, while Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler claimed Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress, respectively.

See the full list of winners (?) below.

Worst Picture

Absolute Proof
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music

Worst Actor

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
Michele Morrone – 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Kate Hudson – Music
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Maddie Ziegler – Music
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Worst Supporting Actor

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – BreachHard Kill and Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Sia – Music
Charles Band – All three “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Screenplay

365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Dolittle (Remake)
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

