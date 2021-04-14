Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Rebecca Ferguson on Overcoming the Odds and Delivering an Embowering New Album

Kyle Meredith With... Rebecca Fergusson
Kyle Meredith With… Rebecca Fergusson
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 14, 2021 | 3:20pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

On the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Rebecca Ferguson sits down with Kyle to tell us about her new singles, writing with Nile Rogers, and the new disco sound that will populate her upcoming album.

Related Video

The British singer-songwriter also discusses her early career that found her being bullied and blackmailed by music industry executives and how that in turn has made her a vocal proponent for regulation with the music industry. Ferguson tells us about talking with other artists (Lily Allen recently tweeted in support) and their fears of speaking out, and how this will all lead to an empowering, up-tempo set of new music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

Kyle Meredith With... Merry Clayton

Merry Clayton on Her First New Album in Over 25 Years

April 12, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ on Channeling Classic Laurel Canyon Vibes

April 9, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Bomba Estéreo

Bomba Estéreo on the Latin Music Wave in Pop

April 11, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Eric Andre

Eric Andre on Favorite Road Trip Movies, Cutting-Room Pranks, and That Ape Assault

April 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rebecca Ferguson on Overcoming the Odds and Delivering an Embowering New Album

Menu Shop Search Help