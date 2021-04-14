Rebecca Ferguson on Overcoming the Odds and Delivering an Embowering New Album

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

On the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Rebecca Ferguson sits down with Kyle to tell us about her new singles, writing with Nile Rogers, and the new disco sound that will populate her upcoming album.

The British singer-songwriter also discusses her early career that found her being bullied and blackmailed by music industry executives and how that in turn has made her a vocal proponent for regulation with the music industry. Ferguson tells us about talking with other artists (Lily Allen recently tweeted in support) and their fears of speaking out, and how this will all lead to an empowering, up-tempo set of new music.

