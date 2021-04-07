35 Record Store Day Titles to Blow Your Stimulus Check On

For the second consecutive year, Record Store Day will not be celebrated as a singular holiday. Rather, to allow for safe, socially-distant line standing and record browsing, the annual event will be divided up into two “RSD Drops” taking place on June 12th and July 17th. There’s still plenty of intriguing vinyl slabs to be had, you’ll just have to attend both days to collect ’em all.

This year’s notable releases include a pair of picture disc reissues from The Cure; a special 12-inch release of Pearl Jam’s “Alive”; The Flaming Lips’ The Soft Bulletin Companion on vinyl for the first time; a 7-inch from St. Vincent featuring covers of Nine Inch Nails and Metallica; and a live album from Rage Against the Machine.

And that’s just scratching the surface. Below, you’ll find 35 RSD titles that piqued our interest, including releases from Beastie Boys, Tom Petty, Gorillaz, Björk, Gorillaz, and Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. You can find the full list on RSD’s website.

June 12th

Beastie Boys will reissue their 1995 hardcore punk EP Aglio e Olio on limited-edition vinyl. The EP was recently made available digitally.

Beck’s 2020 remaining of Hyperspace will be released as a deluxe limited edition vinyl, featuring a holographic etching and exclusive cover art. The vinyl feature two additional songs “Dark Places (Soundscape)” and “I Am The Cosmos (42420)”, plus new mixes of “Star”, “Hyperspace”, “See Through”, and “Die Waiting”.

The Cure will mark the 40th anniversary of Faith with a special picture disc vinyl repressing.

Deftones will press to vinyl a pair of White Stallion remixes not included on their recently released Black Stallion LP. Specifically, the 12-inch features remixes of “Digital Bath” by Telefon Tel Aviv” and “Feiticeira” by Arca.

Echo and the Bunnymen will release their 2002 Live in Liverpool album on vinyl for the first time.

The Flaming Lips’ The Soft Bulletin Companion will be released as a silver-colored, double-LP set. The companion record originally available as a promo-only CD, hand-made by the Lips’ management, and given to media and radio as the original album grew in popularity around its original release. The tracklist includes unreleased songs from the era, plus outtakes and early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks and stereo versions of Zaireeka tracks.

Fontaines D.C.’s Summer 2020 live performance at Dublin’s Kilmainham Gaol will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib will offer up Piñata: The 1984 Edition. This single LP edition has been lacquered at half speed master and is housed in an ’80s themed cover variant.

HAIM will release the Taylor Swift-featuring version of “Gasoline” on baby blue 7-inch vinyl.

Jehnny Beth will release a 7-inch featuring a pair of live David Bowie covers recorded for BBC Radio: “Dolly Days” and “Lazarus”.

Lady Gaga will reissue her album Chromatica on exclusive yellow vinyl.

Thelonious Monk’s Palo Alto, which captures a 1968 performance at a high school in Palo Alto, CA, will be released on vinyl.

Conor Oberst will release an expanded edition of his 2016 album Ruminations with four previously unreleased bonus tracks.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s early works with Mexican Summer — including Saturday, The Fall Into Time, Zones Without People, Betrayed in the Octagon, Russian Mind, and Drawn and Quartered — will be reissued on vinyl.

Tom Petty‘s Angel Dream is a special reimagining of Petty’s soundtrack to She’s The One to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its original release. Angel Dream includes two previously unreleased Petty originals (“105 Degrees” and “One of Life’s Little Mysteries”), a cover of JJ Cale’s “Thirteen Days”, the instrumental “French Disconnection”, and an extended version of “Supernatural Radio”.

Prince’s 1998 “acoustic” album The Truth will make its vinyl debut with a limited-edition purple-colored pressing.

Rage Against the Machine’s The The Battle of Mexico City will make its vinyl debut with a red and green colored vinyl pressing.

Steely Dan’s 2000 album Two Against Nature will receive its first-ever vinyl release.

Tears For Fears will release their first-ever live album on vinyl. Live at Massey Hall captures a 1985 concert in support of Songs From the Big Chair.

July 17th

Björk’s collaborative rendition of “Cosmogony” with the Hamrahlid Choir will be released on 12-inch vinyl alongside the original Biophilia version of the song.

The Cure will mark the 25th anniversary of Wild Mood Swings with a special double picture disc vinyl repressing

EARTHGANG’s 2015 album Strays With Rabies will be released on vinyl for the first time.

Fleet Foxes will release versions of “Can I Believe You” and “Wading in Waaist-High Water” featuring the Resistance Revival Chorus on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl.

Gorillaz will release G Collection, a vinyl box set containing all six of their studio albums as well as their Song Machine, Season 1.

Jamiroquai’s “Everybody’s Going to the Moon”, originally released for the 2000 sci-fi film Titan A.E., will be released on vinyl for the first time alongside “Deeper Underground (Chillington Mix)” in commemoration of Jamiroquai co-writer Toby Smith, who passed away from cancer in 2017.

Karen O and Willie Nelson’s cover of Queen’s “Under Pressure” will be released on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl.

Mastodon’s 2020 track “Fallen Torches” will be released on a limited-edition picture disc shaped like a torch.

Pearl Jam will mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album Ten by releasing “Alive” on 12-inch vinyl and cassette tape. The 12-inch features the original promo single version of “Alive” plus three rare b-sides: “Wash”, “Dirty Frank” and The Beatles cover “I’ve Got A Feeling”, which is currently not available anywhere else. All four tracks are included on side A while side B features an etching of the band’s Stick Man logo.

John Prine’s Live At The Other End, December 1975 collects performances from a three-night stand at The Other End (previously and now known as The Bitter End) in Greenwich Village. The set will be available as either a double CD or triple vinyl set.

St. Vincent will release a special 7-inch vinyl containing covers of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” (with Dave Grohl on drums) and Metallica’s “Sad But True”.

Related Video