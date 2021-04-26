Red Fang Unveil “Funeral Coach” as Latest Single from Upcoming Album Arrows: Stream

Red Fang have released the track “Funeral Coach” as the second single from their forthcoming album, Arrows. The song comes in advance of the LP’s June 4th release date.

“Funeral Coach” follows the album’s title track, which arrived earlier this month upon the announcement of the new album. The new song delivers Red Fang’s heavy brand of stoner rock, settling into a driving riff around the 35-second mark.

As for the song’s intriguing title, singer-bassist Aaron Beam revealed the inspiration in a press release.

Related Video

“I was driving around and I saw a hearse that said, ‘funeral coach services’ on the back,” said Beam. “So the first thing that popped into my head was a dude with a headset and a clipboard going, ‘Alright, dudes — more tears! Five minutes in is when the tears are critical, or no one’s gonna believe that anyone cares that this person died.’”

The 13-song Arrows marks the Portland, Oregon band’s fifth LP overall, and first since 2016’s Only Ghosts. The album is available in a variety of cool packages via the Relapse Records store, or in standard physical and digital formats via Amazon.

Check out the visualizer for the new song “Funeral Coach” below.”