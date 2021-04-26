Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Rina Sawayama Reschedules North American Tour for 2022

Coming in support of her stunning debut album SAWAYAMA

rina sawayama 2022 tour dates reschedule push back us tickets 2021
Rina Sawayama, image courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 26, 2021 | 12:40pm ET

Less than two weeks after announcing a 2021 North American tour, alt-pop songwriter Rina Sawayama has pushed back that slate of dates to spring of 2022.

Those who have already bought tickets will see them honored, and everyone else has a fresh opportunity to catch our former Artist of the Month in action. She’ll start off the trek on April 11th and 12th with a two-night stand in San Francisco, making stops in Seattle and Portland before cutting across the heartland to Denver, Minneapolis, and Chicago. From there it’s north to Toronto and Montreal, then back across the border to Boston, Washington DC, and Philadelphia. Sawayama finishes up on May 8th and 9th with a pair of shows at Brooklyn Steel in New York. Check out the full itinerary below and get your tickets here.

Top Songs of the Year Feature Image
 Editor's Pick
Top 50 Songs of 2020

In December, she released a deluxe edition of SAWAYAMA, one of the best albums of 2020. The record was such a powerful statement that it inspired the Mercury Prize to change its nationality requirements so that artists like Sawayama — who has lived in the UK since she was a toddler — would be eligible. She recently dropped a new version of “Chosen Family” featuring Elton John and performed an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Related Video

Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates:
04/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
04/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
04/19 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
04/20 — Portland, OR @ Roseland
04/27 — Denver, CO @ Gothic
04/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/02 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth
05/03 — Montreal, QC @ Corona
05/05 — Boston, MA @ Royale
05/06 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

rina sawayama tour poster Rina Sawayama Reschedules North American Tour for 2022

Latest Stories

dave matthews band 2021 north american summer tour dates

Dave Matthews Band Reschedule 2021 North American Summer Tour Dates

April 22, 2021

adrianne lenker 2021 tour dates

Adrianne Lenker Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

April 22, 2021

Iceage Share New Song "Gold City", Announce Tour Dates

Iceage Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song "Gold City": Stream

and April 22, 2021

Thee Oh Sees Osees 2021 tour dates live tickets, photo courtesy of the band

Osees Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

April 22, 2021

 

Buckcherry

Buckcherry Announce New Album Hellbound, Unleash First Single "So Hott": Stream

April 21, 2021

cleopatrick bummer debut album family van new song stream 2021 tour dates

cleopatrick Announce Debut Album BUMMER, Share "FAMILY VAN": Stream

April 21, 2021

a place to bury strangers hologram new ep end of the night stream

A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New EP Hologram, Share "End Of The Night": Stream

April 20, 2021

madness tour 2022 north america united states usa canada tickets buy

Madness Reschedule US Tour for 2022

April 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rina Sawayama Reschedules North American Tour for 2022

Menu Shop Search Help