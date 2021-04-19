Rob Zombie Directing The Munsters Movie for Peacock and Theatrical Release: Report

Rob Zombie is set to direct a new movie adaptation of the 1960s TV series The Munsters, according to multiple reports. The film apparently will premiere on NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service and open in theaters on the same day.

While there has been no confirmation, a number of key details of the film have already emerged. The movie news site Murphy’s Multiverse first reported on Zombie’s attachment to the film last month, and now Bloody Disgusting has added more weight to the story with the rumored news of Peacock’s involvement. The movie will purportedly be a Peacock streaming exclusive with a day-and-date opening in theaters via Universal Pictures.

The reported cast will feature a slew of Zombie regulars, with his wife Sheri Moon Zombie playing Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips portraying Herman Munster. Among the other rumored cast members are Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Elvira (real name Cassandra Peterson). In addition to directing the film, Rob Zombie is also said to be writing the script.

Zombie has professed his love of the original sitcom The Munsters in the past, although his films are typically graphically violent. If the report is true, it will be interesting to see what kind of approach the shock rocker takes in his adaptation of the family-friendly TV show.

When Heavy Consequence caught up with Zombie earlier this year to discuss his new album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, he told us that he had written several scripts during the pandemic, although he declined to be specific at the time.

“I kind of go through phases,” he said of his daily routine during quarantine. “I wrote several scripts, just getting up and writing every day. I was always finding something to keep me occupied, but it would change, because I was like, ‘OK, I finished another script. What is that for? How many scripts am I gonna write? What’s the point?’ So then I’d move on to the next thing. So, yeah, it’s a little cuckoo.”

Rob Zombie’s most recent movie was 2019’s 3 From Hell, the third and final chapter of his Firefly trilogy, which is also comprised of 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses and 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects.