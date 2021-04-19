Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Rob Zombie Directing The Munsters Movie for Peacock and Theatrical Release: Report

Lily and Herman Munster will apparently be played by Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips

Rob Zombie to direct The Munsters
Rob Zombie (photo by Travis Shinn), The Munsters (publicity)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 19, 2021 | 4:41pm ET

Rob Zombie is set to direct a new movie adaptation of the 1960s TV series The Munsters, according to multiple reports. The film apparently will premiere on NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service and open in theaters on the same day.

While there has been no confirmation, a number of key details of the film have already emerged. The movie news site Murphy’s Multiverse first reported on Zombie’s attachment to the film last month, and now Bloody Disgusting has added more weight to the story with the rumored news of Peacock’s involvement. The movie will purportedly be a Peacock streaming exclusive with a day-and-date opening in theaters via Universal Pictures.

The reported cast will feature a slew of Zombie regulars, with his wife Sheri Moon Zombie playing Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips portraying Herman Munster. Among the other rumored cast members are Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Elvira (real name Cassandra Peterson). In addition to directing the film, Rob Zombie is also said to be writing the script.

Related Video

Zombie has professed his love of the original sitcom The Munsters in the past, although his films are typically graphically violent. If the report is true, it will be interesting to see what kind of approach the shock rocker takes in his adaptation of the family-friendly TV show.

When Heavy Consequence caught up with Zombie earlier this year to discuss his new album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, he told us that he had written several scripts during the pandemic, although he declined to be specific at the time.

Rob Zombie interview
 Editor's Pick
Rob Zombie on His New Lunar Injection Album, His Life During the Pandemic, and the Future of Live Music

“I kind of go through phases,” he said of his daily routine during quarantine. “I wrote several scripts, just getting up and writing every day. I was always finding something to keep me occupied, but it would change, because I was like, ‘OK, I finished another script. What is that for? How many scripts am I gonna write? What’s the point?’ So then I’d move on to the next thing. So, yeah, it’s a little cuckoo.”

Rob Zombie’s most recent movie was 2019’s 3 From Hell, the third and final chapter of his Firefly trilogy, which is also comprised of 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses and 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects.

Latest Stories

Deicide and Kataklysm tour

Deicide and Kataklysm Announce 2021 US Summer Tour

April 19, 2021

Mudvayne reunite

Mudvayne Reunite After 12-Year Hiatus, Book Multiple Festival Appearances

April 19, 2021

Tool New Multiplatinum Certifications for Streaming

Tool Earn New Multiplatinum Certifications After Making Music Available Digitally

April 19, 2021

Dee Snider rips Jon Schaffer

Dee Snider on Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer: "This Piece of S**t Is an Embarrassment to the Metal Community"

April 18, 2021

 

Robert and Toyah Satisfaction

Robert Fripp and a Body-Painted Toyah Tackle The Rolling Stones' "Satisfaction": Watch

April 18, 2021

The Offspring Album Stream

The Offspring Release New Album Let the Bad Times Roll: Stream

April 16, 2021

Evanescence Announce Livestream Hosted by Alice Cooper

Evanescence Announce Free Livestream Show Hosted by Alice Cooper, Unveil "Better Without You" Video

April 16, 2021

Jon Schaffer iced earth guilty plea capitol riot Oath Keepers

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Pleads Guilty to Two Charges Related to US Capitol Riot

April 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Zombie Directing The Munsters Movie for Peacock and Theatrical Release: Report

Menu Shop Search Help