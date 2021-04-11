Robert Fripp and Toyah Deliver Arresting Performance of Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law”: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are “Breaking the Law” in their latest “Sunday Lunch” quarantine performance, taking on the Judas Priest classic. Once again, they are joined by a mysterious guitarist, and this time Fripp even gets in on the vocals.

Looking like a seductive police officer, Toyah sports a badge, handcuffs, sunglasses, a billy club, and a police cap as she sings the iconic metal tune. King Crimson founder Fripp, who usually just sticks to the guitar for these “Sunday Lunch” covers, chimes in with the “Breaking the law, Breaking the law” chorus, as Toyah handles the verses.

As has been the case in recent “Sunday Lunch” performances, the married couple teams up with mysterious guitarist “Sidney Jake”, who sports a gold Guy Fawkes mask and a prison-stripe shirt.

Related Video

Robert and Toyah are proving to be big heavy metal fans, having gone viral with their rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, and also tackling Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast” and Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”. The eccentric “Paranoid” cover led Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to tell Heavy Consequence, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Along the way, the entertaining couple has also covered Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls”, Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades”, and Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”, among others.

Watch Toyah, Robert, and the enigmatic “Sidney Jake” performing Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” below.