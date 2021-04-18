Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Robert Fripp and a Body-Painted Toyah Tackle The Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction”: Watch

The couple's latest "Sunday Lunch" performance is a colorful one, to say the least

Robert and Toyah Satisfaction
Robert, Toyah, and “Sydney Jake”, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 18, 2021 | 8:44am ET

If you were wondering what Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox were going to come up with next, wonder no more. For the married couple’s latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, Toyah is covered in nothing but body paint and a completely sheer top as they perform The RollIng Stones’ classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”.

Robert and Toyah have blown up on YouTube with their combination of quirky takes on rock classics and Toyah’s risqué outfits. Heck, their biggest video to date is a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” featuring Toyah riding an exercise bike while wearing a see-through top.

She has also sported a French maid getup (Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades), a cheerleader costume (Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”), and a naughty nurse uniform (Alice Cooper’s “Poison”), among other eye-catching ensembles.

Related Video

Now, Toyah is covered by strategically placed body paint from the waist up as she pays homage to Mick Jagger and company with a spirited take on “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, all as a bubble machine provides the ambiance.

Alongside King Crimson’s Fripp on guitar is once again the masked “Sidney Jake”, who has accompanied the couple for their last few “Sunday Lunch” performances. The mysterious guitarist is slyly sporting a T-shirt of Swedish metal sensations Ghost, who themselves wear masks to retain an air of secrecy when they perform.

mick jagger dave grohl origins
 Editor's Pick
Mick Jagger Shares the Origins of New Dave Grohl Collaboration “Eazy Sleazy”: Stream

Over the past few months, Robert and Toyah have also rocked Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls”, Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”, and Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law”, among other classics. Their eccentric rendition of “Paranoid” even led Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to tell Heavy Consequence“I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Without further ado, check out Robert, Toyah, and “Sidney Jake” performing the iconic Rolling Stones hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” below:

Latest Stories

The Offspring Album Stream

The Offspring Release New Album Let the Bad Times Roll: Stream

April 16, 2021

Evanescence Announce Livestream Hosted by Alice Cooper

Evanescence Announce Free Livestream Show Hosted by Alice Cooper, Unveil "Better Without You" Video

April 16, 2021

Jon Schaffer iced earth guilty plea capitol riot Oath Keepers

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Pleads Guilty to Two Charges Related to US Capitol Riot

April 16, 2021

The Armed Ultrapop stream new album record

The Armed Share New Album ULTRAPOP: Stream

April 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and a Body-Painted Toyah Tackle The Rolling Stones' "Satisfaction": Watch

Menu Shop Search Help