Robert Fripp and a Body-Painted Toyah Tackle The Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction”: Watch

If you were wondering what Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox were going to come up with next, wonder no more. For the married couple’s latest “Sunday Lunch” performance, Toyah is covered in nothing but body paint and a completely sheer top as they perform The RollIng Stones’ classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”.

Robert and Toyah have blown up on YouTube with their combination of quirky takes on rock classics and Toyah’s risqué outfits. Heck, their biggest video to date is a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” featuring Toyah riding an exercise bike while wearing a see-through top.

She has also sported a French maid getup (Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades), a cheerleader costume (Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”), and a naughty nurse uniform (Alice Cooper’s “Poison”), among other eye-catching ensembles.

Now, Toyah is covered by strategically placed body paint from the waist up as she pays homage to Mick Jagger and company with a spirited take on “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, all as a bubble machine provides the ambiance.

Alongside King Crimson’s Fripp on guitar is once again the masked “Sidney Jake”, who has accompanied the couple for their last few “Sunday Lunch” performances. The mysterious guitarist is slyly sporting a T-shirt of Swedish metal sensations Ghost, who themselves wear masks to retain an air of secrecy when they perform.

Over the past few months, Robert and Toyah have also rocked Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle”, Mötley Crüe’s “Girls Girls Girls”, Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”, and Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law”, among other classics. Their eccentric rendition of “Paranoid” even led Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to tell Heavy Consequence, “I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Without further ado, check out Robert, Toyah, and “Sidney Jake” performing the iconic Rolling Stones hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” below: