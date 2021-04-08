Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Roger Waters Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for Summer 2022

Waters describes the upcoming trek as "my first farewell tour!"

Roger Waters Announces Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates
Roger Waters, photo by Gretchen Bachrodt
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 8, 2021 | 1:36pm ET

Roger Waters has officially rescheduled his “This Is Not a Drill Tour” for Summer 2022.

The North American trek was originally supposed to go down last summer before it was postponed due to you-know-what. Now, the 77-year-old Pink Floyd co-founder is planning to hit all 36 dates next summer when the pandemic will (hopefully) be a thing of the past. The run begins in Pittsburgh, PA on July 6th and travel from coast to coast — including a handful of Canadian stops — before wrapping up in Dallas, TX on October 8th.

According to a post on Waters’ Facebook page, ticketholders for the 2020 dates should await an email with further information, but the tickets they originally purchased for 2020 will still be valid for this 2022 run. For those who haven’t snagged their seats yet, tickets are now available here.

Related Video

This is a pretty special tour for longtime Waters fans. It’s being billed as his “first farewell tour”, and its event description boasts that the guitarist will perform “a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era.” Check out his official announcement video and all of the dates below.

Roger Waters 2022 Tour Dates:
07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Latest Stories

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2022

April 8, 2021

Japanese Breakfast Announces North American Tour, Shares New Song "Posing In Bondage"

Japanese Breakfast Announces US Tour, Shares New Song "Posing In Bondage": Stream

April 8, 2021

godspeed you black emperor 2022 tour dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce 2022 Tour Dates

April 7, 2021

bully 2021 north american tour dates

Bully Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

April 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Roger Waters Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for Summer 2022

Menu Shop Search Help