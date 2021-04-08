Roger Waters Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for Summer 2022

Roger Waters has officially rescheduled his “This Is Not a Drill Tour” for Summer 2022.

The North American trek was originally supposed to go down last summer before it was postponed due to you-know-what. Now, the 77-year-old Pink Floyd co-founder is planning to hit all 36 dates next summer when the pandemic will (hopefully) be a thing of the past. The run begins in Pittsburgh, PA on July 6th and travel from coast to coast — including a handful of Canadian stops — before wrapping up in Dallas, TX on October 8th.

According to a post on Waters’ Facebook page, ticketholders for the 2020 dates should await an email with further information, but the tickets they originally purchased for 2020 will still be valid for this 2022 run. For those who haven’t snagged their seats yet, tickets are now available here.

Related Video

This is a pretty special tour for longtime Waters fans. It’s being billed as his “first farewell tour”, and its event description boasts that the guitarist will perform “a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era.” Check out his official announcement video and all of the dates below.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨

RESCHEDULED SUMMER 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

ALL DATES AND TICKETS AT https://t.co/URAmJzb53c READ MORE: https://t.co/cOd7VibyE6 pic.twitter.com/EoPPial4AO — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) April 8, 2021

Roger Waters 2022 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center