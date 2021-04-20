Menu
Rolling Loud Miami Announces 2021 Lineup: ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott & Post Malone to Headline

Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion also highlight this year's lineup

ASAP Rocky Travis Scott Post Malone Rolling Loud 2021
ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone to play Rolling Loud 2021, photos by Ben Kaye, Amy Price, and Lior Phillips
April 19, 2021 | 11:18pm ET

Rolling Loud Miami has announced the lineup for its 2021 festival, and it’s a doozy.

The three-day event will be headlined by ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone, topping a lineup featuring well over 100 other rappers. Many of the names on the bill are similar to the fest’s ill-fated 2020 iteration, which was obviously cancelled due to the pandemic. However, there are plenty of noteworthy changes and additions that are worth straining your eyes for in the gigantic lineup poster.

Beyond the headliners, just a handful of the major supporting acts are Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and many others. The vast majority of the acts on the roster are young and hot right now, but there are a few relevant vets in there like Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Young Dolph, and Benny The Butcher who are holding it down for the 30-and-up crowd. Otherwise, this one’s for the kids — as it should be.

It’s set to go down on the weekend of July 23rd through the 25th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Tickets for the 2020 festival will be honored, and refunds will be available for those who can’t swing this one. New tickets will go on sale Friday, April 23rd at noon ET. Tickets can also be purchased on Stubhub.

Check out the full lineup below in addition to Rolling Loud’s official statement about the event.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 lineup

Thank you all for your patience.  We kept the faith as long as we could for the May dates, but ultimately we still face challenges that prevent us from gathering together at Rolling Loud Miami in early May.

With that being said, we are excited to announce that Rolling Loud will now take place on July 23-25, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens!

We want to extend a massive thank you to all of our ragers who have held onto their tickets.  Those who can’t make the new dates will have the opportunity to obtain a refund.  Information on how to obtain a refund will be sent out to ticket holders later this month.  We are also working on sweetening the deal for those of you who choose to keep your tickets in addition to the rage pack you already earned from the last reschedule.

For those of you who made hotel and/or travel reservations in May, we hear your travel concerns and realize that this is not an ideal situation.  Thankfully, many major airlines are not currently charging change fees, and most Miami hotels have policies in place that allow for refunds.

We can’t wait to reunite together in the pits we’ve all grown to love (and miss) so much.  Many of you, like us, have been looking forward to Rolling Loud for months now.  And although we may need to wait a little bit longer—trust that this comeback and reunion will be even stronger.  Whether you’re a Rolling Loud veteran or a first-timer, you are about to be a part of history.  Lineup, show details, on-sale, and more information coming soon, so stay tuned!

