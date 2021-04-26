Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood Beat Rare Form of Cancer During the Pandemic

Wood, 73, was diagnosed with small-cell cancer

The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Rolling Stones, No Filter Tour, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 26, 2021 | 9:46am ET

The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wood, 73, revealed his battle with small-cell cancer in a new interview with The Sun.

“I’ve had cancer two different ways now,” Ronnie told The Sun. “I had lung cancer in 2017, and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

Related Video

Fortunately, Wood is apparently now on the mend, saying he’s gotten the “all-clear” from doctors. He credited his swift recovery as the result of getting sober and “putting his fate in the hands of a ‘higher power.'”

“I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go,” Wood commented. “And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing.”

“That brings you back to [Alcoholics Anonymous’] Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.’ That’s incredible,” Wood continued. “What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me. All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

Wood also said he kept himself distracted by painting: “Art therapy was self-imposed in a way, especially in lockdown,” he explained. “The art has got me through it — to express and get lost. I’ve done so much work.”

Now that he’s healthy, Wood said he is looking forward to returning to the road with The Rolling Stones once the band is able to resume its “No Filter Tour”.

Latest Stories

Mannequin Pussy, photo by Phobymo

Mannequin Pussy Sound "Perfect" on New Single: Stream

April 26, 2021

Trent Reznor new Nine Inch Nails

Trent Reznor "Planning on Working on New Nine Inch Nails Material" Immediately Following Oscar Win

April 26, 2021

john lydon sue danny boyle sex pistols biopic

John Lydon Threatens to Sue Danny Boyle Over "Disrespectful" Sex Pistols TV Series

April 26, 2021

BTS, photo via Big Hit Entertainment

BTS to Melt Hearts with New Single "Butter"

April 26, 2021

 

dmx day new york december 18th senate resolution speech

DMX Day Declared by New York State Senate

April 26, 2021

System of a Down thank President Biden

System of a Down Thank President Biden for Officially Recognizing Armenian Genocide

April 26, 2021

Gojira new song The Chant

Gojira Unveil "The Chant" as Final Single Ahead of New Album Release: Stream

April 26, 2021

Trent Reznor Atticus Ross Oscars

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Win Best Original Score at the Oscars

April 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Beat Rare Form of Cancer During the Pandemic

Menu Shop Search Help