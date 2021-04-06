Rootsland Revisits the Sordid Political History of Jamaican Ganja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Radio Public | Breaker | Pocket Casts | RSS

Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo continues Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with another exciting chapter.

Related Video

Because of the global impact of reggae and the rise of Rastafari culture, the island of Jamaica and marijuana — or “ganja”, as it is called — are forever joined as one. For many decades, however, it was actually illegal to smoke or possess the plant with much of the Rastafarian community paying the price through police brutality and lengthy prison sentences. In Chapter 8: “Legalize It, Don’t Criticize It”, Henry learns of these truths on his way to Reggae Sunsplash Festival.

Stream the episode above and subscribe now for the full effect. Below, you can stream all of the tracks from the season. An accompanying soundtrack will be released exclusively on Consequence of Sound in the weeks ahead.