Rootsland Forges a Future at Reggae Sunsplash Festival

Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo concludes Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with a more meditative chapter.

Jamaica’s Reggae Sunsplash Festival is essentially a less organized version of Woodstock — the same amount of love, only with more weed. On paper, five days of reggae music under sun-drenched skies and star-filled nights should be the perfect ending to Henry’s journey in Jamaica. However, as we hear in Chapter 9: “Righteous People”, Henry will soon learn that the decisions to be made concerning his future will affect those around him.

An accompanying soundtrack will be released exclusively on Consequence of Sound in the weeks ahead.