Rootsland Forges a Future at Reggae Sunsplash Festival

Host Henry Karyo makes some hard decisions at Jamaica's historic music festival

April 12, 2021 | 5:01pm ET

Presented by Consequence of Sound and Voice Boxx Studios, Rootsland is a weekly docuseries podcast that explores the story of two friends who take a musical and spiritual journey from the suburbs of Long Island to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica. Today, host Henry “K” Karyo concludes Season 1: “Reggae, Junkie, Jew” with a more meditative chapter.

Jamaica’s Reggae Sunsplash Festival is essentially a less organized version of Woodstock — the same amount of love, only with more weed. On paper, five days of reggae music under sun-drenched skies and star-filled nights should be the perfect ending to Henry’s journey in Jamaica.  However, as we hear in Chapter 9: “Righteous People”, Henry will soon learn that the decisions to be made concerning his future will affect those around him.

Stream the episode above and subscribe now for the full effect. Below, you can stream all of the tracks from the season. An accompanying soundtrack will be released exclusively on Consequence of Sound in the weeks ahead.

