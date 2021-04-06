Rostam Drops New Song “Changephobia”: Stream

Rostam has shared a new song called “Changephobia”. It’s the title track from his upcoming sophomore solo album, which is due out in June. Check it out below.

The single finds Rostam exploring the jazz influences found throughout Changephobia thanks to a sax solo by Henry Solomon, who previously appeared in the video for HAIM’s “Summer Girl” in 2019. A Wurlitzer closes out the song, representing a newfound resolve to move on from the fears keeping us stagnant.

Rostam explained how “Changephobia” came together in a statement, saying,

“‘Changephobia’ was one of the last songs I finished writing for this album. The chorus came to me sitting at the piano in my living room; I spent weeks picking up and putting down ideas for the verses. One day I sat down with an acoustic guitar, feeling close to giving up on the song altogether: all of a sudden a new melody, a new feeling, and new words came out of me and I felt like I could be honest with myself about what I wanted to say. The song ‘Changephobia’ is partly about something we can all be guilty of, avoiding our own feelings. I think of it as a reminder not to.”

Related Video

“Changephobia” follows the previously released singles “4Runner”, “These Kids We Knew”, and “Unfold You”. Changephobia is the ex-Vampire Weekend member’s second studio album and marks his first full-length LP in four years, following 2017’s Half-Light.

The album is slated for release on June 4th via Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution. Check out the artwork and tracklist here.