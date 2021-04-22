Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Russell Crowe Reveals He’s Playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

With potentially huge implications for the broader MCU

russell crowe zeus thor love and thunder casting news marvel rumors mcu
Russell Crowe, photo by Lev Radin/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 22, 2021 | 4:33pm ET

In news sure to confuse the classics scholars in your life, Russell Crowe has unveiled that he’ll be playing the Greek deity Zeus in Marvel’s Norse mythology romp Thor: Love and Thunder.

Crowe made the announcement in an appearance on JOY 94.9, an LGBTQA+ radio station based in Melbourne, Australia. The veteran actor called in to help with a fundraiser and talk about some of his appearances in movies with queer characters, 1994’s The Sum of Us and 2018’s Boy Erased. At the end of the short interview, the Oscar-winner dropped a bomb the size of Mount Olympus.

“I’m gonna get on my bicycle,” he said. “I’m gonna ride up to Disney Fox studios, and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus. It’s for Thor. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about and I’m going to enjoy it.”

Related Video

While Zeus’ appearance in a Thor story might be mythologically challenging, it will make perfect sense to longtime students of Marvel. To start, we reported back in December that Christian Bale was joining the film and had been linked to the villainous Gorr the God Killer. The Asgardians are all well and good, but with a character named “The God Killer” running about, it’s nice to have a broader selection of heavenly victims.

Besides that, as soon as Marvel introduces Zeus, characters like Ares and Hercules can’t be far behind. That could have potentially huge implications for Phase 4 and 5 storylines, with arcs like Dark Avengers and Secret Invasion (which Marvel is adapting into a Disney+ limited series) looming on the horizon. There are also canonical links between Ares and Shang-Chi, which makes this a perfect time to revisit the trailer for September 3rd’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Iron Man 3, Comic Book Movies, Steven Fiche
 Editor's Pick
Top 25 Comic Book Movies of the 2010s

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to strike on February 11th, 2022. As for Crowe, his next project finds him starring alongside Zac Efron and Bill Murray in The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Latest Stories

Stowaway (Netflix)

The Sluggish Stowaway Still Delivers Thrills and Chills in Space: Review

April 22, 2021

the conjuring trailer the devil made me do it conjuring 3 official trailer watch stream

The Warrens Return in New Trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: Watch

April 22, 2021

Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant to Star in Rockfield Documentary

Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, Liam Gallagher, More Star in New Documentary Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm

April 21, 2021

army of the dead streaming on netflix may 2021

What's Streaming on Netflix in May 2021

April 21, 2021

 

Mortal Kombat HBO Max

HBO Max Shares Opening Seven Minutes of Mortal Kombat Movie: Watch

April 22, 2021

Kelsey Grammer in The Space Between

Kelsey Grammer Plays a Washed-Up Rocker in The Space Between: Watch Trailer

April 20, 2021

Rob Zombie to direct The Munsters

Rob Zombie Directing The Munsters Movie for Peacock and Theatrical Release: Report

April 19, 2021

vin diesel rock em sock em robots live action movie Mattel film

Vin Diesel to Star in Live-Action Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots Movie

April 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Russell Crowe Reveals He's Playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

Menu Shop Search Help