Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek Reunite in First Trailer for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: Watch

Ryan Reynolds is back to protect people who don’t ned protecting in the first trailer for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the new sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard that also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard picks up four years later and finds Reynold’s bodyguard Michael Bryce unhappily retired. He tries to forget about his more exciting history with copious amounts of therapy, until one day his past catches up with him. As Sonia Kincaid (Hayek) explains amidst a hail of bullets, “The mafia took my husband.” That snatched spouse is notorious hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson), and as Sonia leads the charge to rescue him, it falls on Bryce to reluctantly bring up the rear.

Like its predecessor, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes. The film also features Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and, at least in the trailer, Britney Spears’ smash hit song “…Baby One More Time”. Check it out below.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard fires its way into theaters on June 16th. The month before, you can catch Reynolds in the pandemic-delayed flick Free Guy as well as Jackson in the latest entry in the Saw franchise. In February, Hayek starred opposite Owen Wilson in Amazon’s new sci-fi film Bliss.