Sevendust Announce Summer 2021 US Tour

Feeling confident that the country is gradually opening back up, Sevendust have announced a month-long summer U.S. tour. The veteran hard-rock band will be out in support of their 2020 album, Blood & Stone.

The tour kicks off June 26th in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and runs through a July 24th gig in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The band promises that the gigs will be socially distanced with COVID protocols per local guidelines in each market.

The trek will mark Sevendust’s first chance to properly support their 13th studio album, after performing a few livestream shows during the pandemic.

Heavy Consequence caught up with Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon earlier this year, and he discussed the band’s decision to release Blood & Stone in October despite not being able to tour behind the album at the time.

“We were asked not to put the album out in 2020, wait for 2021, and we felt like it would be silly to sit on it for that long,” he told us. “We’re artists, we’re going to go back and do more music — I can’t wait to do more music.”

Supporting Sevendust on the outing will be Austin Meade and Kirra. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, April 30th. See the full list of dates below.

Sevendust 2021 US Tour Dates:

06/26 – Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Park Live

06/27 – Hoffmann Estates, IL @ Now Arena

07/02 – Algona, IA @ Abate of Iowa

07/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theater

07/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-Fi

07/06 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

07/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion Steelstacks

07/10 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

07/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Starlite Drive In

07/13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Rural Hill Drive In

07/15 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

07/16 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

07/17 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

07/20 – Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot

07/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

07/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery

07/24 – Hot Springs, AR @ Magic Springs