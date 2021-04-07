Silver Synthetic Share New Song “Around the Bend”: Stream

Third Man Records signees Silver Synthetic have shared a new song titled “Around the Bend”. It’s the latest single from their self-titled debut album, out this Friday, April 9th. Stream the lyric video below.

Perfect for being blasted full volume during a road trip, “Around the Bend” is driven by a noodling bass and strumming guitar. It features lyrics like, “I’m looking forward to the please of seeing you again/ I now know the greatest treasure of losing what you win/ And oh, so sad, to be lost around the bend.”

In a statement, band member Kunal Prakash explained how the video came together, saying,

“I first came across Salvador Cresta’s work in a music video he did for a good friend. After further exploring his weird world web I wanted more. Drawings, collage, video, music — the dude doesn’t stop making stuff. The band is both proud and grateful to have him bless this song in a way no one else ever could. Thank you Salvador!”

The New Orleans quartet was founded by Chris Lyons of the garage punk band Bottomfeeders in 2017, when he recruited drummer and fellow Bottomfeeders member Lucas Bogner for a new project alongside bassist Pete Campanelli and Prakash (Jeff the Brotherhood).

Silver Synthetic spans eight tracks and was recorded with Ross Farbe of Video Age, who brought his mobile rig to Lyons’ living room. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Head on over to Bandcamp to pre-order a purple cassette available exclusively on the platform or the standard black vinyl edition. A limited edition “sunrise swirl” vinyl will be available at Third Man Records storefronts and select indie record stores in the US and UK.

Also don’t miss Silver Synthetic’s performance during this weekend’s “Protect Live Music” livestream. They’re one of over 90 acts set to participate in the two-day charity event.

Silver Synthetic Artwork:



Silver Synthetic Tracklist:

01. In The Beginning

02. Unchain Your Heart

03. Around The Bend

04. Chasm Killer

05. Out Of The Darkness

06. Unholy Love

07. Some Of What You Want

08. On The Way Home