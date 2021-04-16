Menu
Slothrust Announce New Album Parallel Timeline, Share “Strange Astrology”: Stream

Due out September 10th via Dangerbird Records

Leah Wellbaum, photo by Lindsey Byrnes
April 16, 2021 | 10:19am ET

Slothrust have announced a new album, Parallel Timeline, out September 10th via Dangerbird Records. The Leah Wellbaum-led alt-rockers also shared their latest single, “Strange Astrology”, which you can check out below.

Primarily written before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Parallel Timeline expands Slothrust’s sonic palette, as Wellbaum teamed with drummer Will Gorin and bassist/producer Kyle Bann to incorporate new production techniques and processes into experimental demos which served as a template for the final album. The 10-track LP includes the LA band’s February single, “Cranium”.

“On this record, I wanted to be even more precise with the guitar parts as opposed to creating a guitar palette, because a lot of artists, us included, have made songs that are so chock-full of guitar that distinct parts becomes a blur,” explained Wellbaum in a statement. “I enjoy making that choice when it’s right but it’s the contrast of those things that I like to lean into. I strive to make the guitar sing like a human voice.”

“Strange Astrology” is a love letter to LGBTQ+ culture, with a message of acceptance found in lyrics like, “And I don’t mind / our strange astrology / I hope we find / you bring the best out in me.”

Wellbaum described the single as “one of the only proper love songs I have ever written,” adding that it’s about “hoping that those juxtaposing qualities and instincts encourage meaningful growth instead of chaos, but knowing that inevitably it will always be a bit of both.”

Watch the music video below, and check out the Parallel Timeline artwork and tracklist underneath the jump.

Parallel Timeline Artwork:

slothrust parallel timeline new album artwork

Parallel Timeline Tracklist:
01. Cranium
02. Once More For The Ocean
03. Courtesy
04. The Next Curse
05. Strange Astrology
06. Waiting
07. King Arthur’s Seat
08. A Giant Swallow
09. White Rabbits
10. Parallel Timeline

