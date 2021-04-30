Fresh off of Slowdive’s reunion back in 2019, guitarist Christian Saville used his post-tour downtime to experiment with sounds that were too pop oriented for his beloved shoegaze group. By enlisting help from members of The Flaming Lips, The Soft Cavalry, and Casket Girls, he instead formed the new supergroup Beachy Head. Today, the group has released its debut self-titled album on band member Ryan Graveface’s Graveface Records.

According to a statement on Bandcamp, Saville sent out sketches of his new songs to Graveface (Casket Girls) and The Soft Cavalry’s Steve Clarke (husband of Slowdive vocalist Rachel Goswell) just ahead of the pandemic. Graveface and Saville were lucky enough to be able to record the foundational tracks in Savannah, Georgia two weeks before COVID brought the world to a halt.

The album was then fleshed out in between lockdowns, with Clarke contributing background vocals and supplemental instrumentation from the UK, and The Flaming Lips drummer Matthew Duckworth working stateside. Goswell tied the project together by providing some final vocals on a number of songs.

The band preluded their debut album with the lead single “Destroy Us” back in March. Now, you can stream the whole eight-track below.

Beachy Head Artwork:



Beachy Head Tracklist:

01. Warning Bell

02. Michael

03. Distraction

04. All Gone

05. Looking for Exits

06. October

07. Hiddensee

08. Destroy Us