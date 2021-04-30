Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Slowdive, The Flaming Lips Supergroup Beachy Head Release Debut Album: Stream

Also in the band are members of The Soft Cavalry and Casket Girls

beachy head supergroup flaiming lips slowdive ryan graveface new self-titled album stream
Beachy Head (L to R): The Flaming Lips’ Matthew Duckworth (courtesy of artist), The Soft Cavalry’s Steve Clarke (courtesy of artist), Slowdive/The Soft Cavalry’s Rachel Goswell (photo by Autumn Andel, Slowdive’s Christian Savill (photo by Debi Del Grande), and Casket Girls’ Ryan Graveface (photo by Jennifer Bain)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 30, 2021 | 9:08am ET

Fresh off of Slowdive’s reunion back in 2019, guitarist Christian Saville used his post-tour downtime to experiment with sounds that were too pop oriented for his beloved shoegaze group. By enlisting help from members of The Flaming Lips, The Soft Cavalry, and Casket Girls, he instead formed the new supergroup Beachy Head. Today, the group has released its debut self-titled album on band member Ryan Graveface’s Graveface Records.

According to a statement on Bandcamp, Saville sent out sketches of his new songs to Graveface (Casket Girls) and The Soft Cavalry’s Steve Clarke (husband of Slowdive vocalist Rachel Goswell) just ahead of the pandemic. Graveface and Saville were lucky enough to be able to record the foundational tracks in Savannah, Georgia two weeks before COVID brought the world to a halt.

The album was then fleshed out in between lockdowns, with Clarke contributing background vocals and supplemental instrumentation from the UK, and The Flaming Lips drummer Matthew Duckworth working stateside. Goswell tied the project together by providing some final vocals on a number of songs.

Related Video

The band preluded their debut album with the lead single “Destroy Us” back in March. Now, you can stream the whole eight-track below.

Beachy Head Artwork:

beachy head slowdive flaming lips supergroup new album stream
Beachy Head Tracklist:
01. Warning Bell
02. Michael
03. Distraction
04. All Gone
05. Looking for Exits
06. October
07. Hiddensee
08. Destroy Us

Latest Stories

Trixie Mattel Orville Peck Johnny Cash cover new song stream jackson

Orville Peck and Trixie Mattel Team on Cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter's "Jackson": Stream

April 30, 2021

Warpaint

Warpaint Return with "Lilys", the Band's First New Single in Five Years: Stream

April 30, 2021

dizzy fae body move new song stream

Dizzy Fae Wants to Make Your "BODY MOVE" on New Single: Stream

April 30, 2021

Marianne Faithfull Warren Ellis new album she walks in beauty stream spoken word poetry nick cave brian eno

Marianne Faithfull Releases New Spoken Word Album with Warren Ellis, She Walks in Beauty: Stream

April 30, 2021

 

baby keem travis scott durag activity new song collaboration track stream

Baby Keem Teams with Travis Scott on New Track "durag activity": Stream

April 30, 2021

manchester orchestra The Million Masks of God new album release stream

Manchester Orchestra Share New Album The Million Masks of God: Stream

April 30, 2021

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne

DJ Khaled Releases Star-Studded New Album Khaled Khaled: Stream

April 30, 2021

Gojira Release New Album Fortitude Stream

Gojira Release Fortitude, First New Album in Five Years: Stream

April 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Slowdive, The Flaming Lips Supergroup Beachy Head Release Debut Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help