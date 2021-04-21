Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Smol Data Announce New Album Inconvenience Store, Share “Emotional Labor Day”: Stream

Out May 14th

smol data inconvenience store emotional labor day new album debut new song single listen stream
Smol Data, image courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 21, 2021 | 4:38pm ET

Big news for Smol Data, as the Long Island indie rock band have announced their debut album Inconvenience Store. It’s out May 14th via Open Door Records, and today the project is offering a preview with lead single “Emotional Labor Day”.

Smol Data is the brainchild of Karah Goldstein, who wrote and recorded all of Inconvenience Store with mastering by Billy Mannino (oso oso). According to a statement, the album is set in the Long Island music scene and meant to be heard consecutively, with “Salaried” taking place at a backyard show as the protagonist daydreams about steady employment, and “Bagel Shop” occupying a Long Island institution.

New song “Emotional Labor Day” is a fizzy fun statement about arguing with men and the agony of emotional heavy lifting. Goldstein tells her unfortunate interlocutor that, “Listening to your band makes me sad/ Fighting with your friends made me feel so mad.” She sings, “You push it just so far/ Pull up in your dad’s car.”

Related Video

albums anticipated
 Editor's Pick
40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

Check out “Emotional Labor Day” below. Inconvenience Store opens May 14th and pre-orders are ongoing.

Inconvenience Store Artwork:

smol data inconvenience store artwork Smol Data Announce New Album Inconvenience Store, Share Emotional Labor Day: Stream

Inconvenience Store Tracklist:
01. Dry Lightning
02. Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)
03. Emotional Labor Day
04. Tinceltown
05. Cartoon Str8 Ppl
06. Bitch Store
07. Bagel Store
08. Inconvenience Store
09. Sword Store
10. Last Call Indie Darlings

Latest Stories

RZA Bobby Digital

RZA Resurrects Bobby Digital for New Album Digital Potions, Shares "Pugilism": Stream

April 21, 2021

Helmet cover Gang of Four

Helmet Cover Gang of Four's "In the Ditch" for First New Track in Five Years: Stream

April 21, 2021

bartees strange cover bon iver skinny love siriusxmu sessions watch listen stream

Bartees Strange Covers Bon Iver's "Skinny Love": Stream

April 21, 2021

little simz sometimes i might be introvert new album song single music video watch listen stream

Little Simz Announces New Album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Shares "Introvert": Stream

April 21, 2021

 

illuminati hotties new label snack shack tracks mmmoooaaaaayaya new song stream

illuminati hotties Launch New Label Snack Shack Tracks, Share "MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA": Stream

April 21, 2021

Buckcherry

Buckcherry Announce New Album Hellbound, Unleash First Single "So Hott": Stream

April 21, 2021

lydia ainsworth new song cake single music video watch listen stream

Lydia Ainsworth Unveils New Single "Cake": Stream

April 21, 2021

Weezer I Need Some of That stream new song Van Weezer music video, photo by Sean Murphy

Weezer Release New Van Weezer Song "I Need Some of That": Stream

April 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Smol Data Announce New Album Inconvenience Store, Share "Emotional Labor Day": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help