SNL Cast Won’t Be Forced to Appear with Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live has generated plenty of controversy, even among the show’s own cast. Since it was revealed that Musk, a union-busting COVID skeptic, will be hosting the May 8th episode, several SNL cast and crew members have voiced their displeasure.

Aidy Bryant, one of SNL‘s longest tenured cast members, reposted a tweet by Senator Bernie Sanders that called it a “moral obscenity” that “the 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.” Bowen Yang, a popular newcomer to the cast, responded to Musk tweeting, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is” by asking, “What the f–k does this even mean?”. And SNL writer Andrew Dismukes posted on Instagram that the only CEO he’d do a sketch with is SNL alumna Cheri Oteri.

Well, the cast needs not to worry. According to Page Six, SNL’s head honcho Lorne Michaels will not force any dissenting cast member to appear alongside Musk if they so choose. “Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it,” a source at SNL told Page Six. “[Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”

Related Video

That said, no cast member has pulled out of the episode as of yet. “Whether you like him or not, Elon is a very interesting character,” the source added. “He’s very much a showman”

Musk is set to host alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.