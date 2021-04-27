Soccer Mommy Announces 2021 North American Fall Tour

Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) is finally going on tour behind her excellent 2020 album, color theory. Today, the Nashville native announced a 2021 headlining fall tour with Squirrel Flower and Emily Reo in support.

The North American trek kicks off on September 15th at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse and will continue with dates in cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles. It will conclude on November 9th at Delmar Hall in St. Louis.

Squirrel Flower will open during the first half of the tour, through the October 1st show at Nashville’s Cannery Ballroom. Reo will take over beginning October 21st at White Oak Music Hall in Houston and accompany Soccer Mommy throughout the rest of the tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 30th at 12 p.m. ET. Purchase them on the band’s website, and once they’re sold out, you can check for deals here.

Check out Soccer Mommy’s full tour schedule below.

Soccer Mommy 2021 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

09/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

09/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

09/19 – DC @ 9:30 Club *

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

09/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

09/25 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre *

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

09/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

10/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East ^

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

10/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

11/02 – Boise, ID @ Olympic ^

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

11/06 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room ^

11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

11/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

* w/ Squirrel Flower

^ w/ Emily Reo