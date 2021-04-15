Sound Mind Announces Mental Health Music Festival with Fitz and the Tantrums, All Time Low, IAN SWEET

Just when we need it most, Sound Mind’s annual Mental Health Music Festival is set to make its return. The third incarnation of the event is set to take place at California’s Ventura County Fairgrounds on May 20th, and will also livestream on the Consequence YouTube and Facebook channels.

As part of the Ventura County Fairgrounds’ “Concerts in Your Car” series, the Mental Health fest will be a socially distanced drive-in experience. While you rock out in your ride, you’ll be able to catch performances from All Time Low, Fitz and The Tantrums, IAN SWEET, Delta Spirit’s Matthew Logan Vasquez, Lovelytheband, Charlotte Lawrence, and more.

In addition to the music, attendees will be able to take advantage of a number of mental health resources, support programs, and tips on self-care from leading organizations including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and The JED Foundation.

“The collective trauma the world has experienced due to the pandemic has awoken us to our shared humanity along the spectrum of mental health,” said Sound Mind Live Executive Director Chris Bullard. “As the physical threats of the pandemic begin to wane, now it is more important than ever to foster empathy and open dialogue around mental health so we can heal without battling stigma or a lack of knowledge on these issues.”

Tickets start at $99 per car and can be purchased at the Sound Mind Live website. For those unable to attend in person, check out the full event streaming live on Consequence YouTube and Facebook channels.