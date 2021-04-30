Spiritbox Unveil Video for New Song “Circle with Me”, Share Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

Canadian metal trio Spiritbox have released the music video for their new single “Circle with Me”, out via Rise Records. The band’s also shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo gallery of the video shoot with Heavy Consequence.

Spiritbox have become a rising name in the metalcore and prog/djent scene for stunning musicianship and the affecting vocals of Courtney LaPlante. The band is rounded out by LaPlante’s husband, guitarist Michael Stringer, and bassist Bill Crook.

“Circle with Me” is another powerful track in a series of singles by the band. It came to fruition late in the sessions for the band’s upcoming album, after members were able to work in-person rather than remotely.

Related Video

“This song was written in the studio as a last minute addition, one of the many reasons we are so grateful to no longer be exclusively working remotely,” LaPlante said in a press release. “It captures the spectrum of emotions I’ve been feeling lately about my music. From the anxiety I feel about messing up, to a confidence meant to protect me from self doubt.”

The song’s stylish video should get fans excited about the prospect of seeing Spiritbox live in the near future. LaPlante explained that they wanted a no frills concert-style production for the clip, which was directed by Orie McGinness.

“Visually, we wanted to present the viewer with the image of us that we miss the most: us performing on stage, with nothing to hide behind: instruments, some lights, and beautiful camera movement,” LaPlante said.

Spiritbox have delivered at least an EP’s worth of one-off songs since last February. Fortunately, they’ve completed work on aforementioned sophomore full-length album, which is due out later this year, according to the press announcement.

Below you can watch the video for “Circle with Me” and view an exclusive behind-the-scenes gallery of the video shoot. Download or stream the single here.

Spiritbox Behind-the-Scenes Photos by Lindsey Byrnes (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes Spiritbox Behind the Scenes, photo by Lindsey Byrnes