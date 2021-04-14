Spotify Partners with Live Music Streaming Platform nugs.net for Virtual Concert Integration

During the pandemic, countless artists — ranging from Pearl Jam to Stone Temple Pilots and beyond — fled to nugs.net to premiere special livestream concerts for fans while they were stuck in quarantine. Now, nugs.net is ready to widen its viewership even further. Earlier today, Spotify announced a partnership with the premiere live music streaming platform, which means that Spotify users worldwide will now have access to the rich catalog that nugs.net has to offer.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music sets, nugs.net has evolved over the years into a massive platform for touring artists to share their concerts with fans regardless of where they live. According to a press release, the coronavirus pandemic kicked nugs.net’ viewership into overdrive. They streamed more than 900 performances (!) in HD and 4k from artists like Metallica, Pearl Jam, Dead & Company, and Jimmy Buffett over the past year alone. That extensive influx proved nugs.net was a valuable platform and allowed them to organize a partnership with Spotify.

All Spotify users can find nugs.net’s virtual events at Spotify’s Concerts hub tab and under the “On Tour” section of any specific artist’s profile page. These new listings will direct listeners straight from Spotify on iOS, Android, or desktop to the nugs.net event page. Spotify will also recommend scheduled nugs.net virtual performances to listeners based on their location, the music they like, and the artists they follow.

Currently, nugs.net has several big-ticket events on the docket, including Mick Fleetwood’s Peter Green tribute concert, a free premiere of The Who Sell Out documentary, and countless live performances by Jerry Garcia, Wilco, Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket, and others from their respective archives. To learn more, head over to the nugs.net website.

This is one of many big moves Spotify is making as of late. Last month, the company announced a new pay transparency initiative called Loud & Clear following worldwide protests by fans championing the “Justice at Spotify” campaign. Unfortunately, it isn’t increasing the amount of money artists make per stream (Spotify currently pays some artists as little as $0.0038 per stream, among the lowest rates of any platform) and they probably won’t anytime soon. Instead, Spotify is focused on expanding into 80 new markets — because, you know, why prioritize taking care of the very musicians who give your platform a reason to exist in the first place?