Squirrel Flower Shares New Song “I’ll Go Running”: Stream

Ella Williams, the Boston indie rocker who goes by the moniker Squirrel Flower, is back with another new single. It’s called “I’ll Go Running” and it comes from her upcoming album Planet (i), due out June 25th via Polyvinyl. Stream it below.

This is the second single we’ve heard from Planet (i), following “Hurt a Fly”, and it sees Squirrel Flower veering in a dark direction. Over drawn-out, minimalist drumming and guitar strums that are barely there, Williams sings about a rebirth of sorts fueled by resentment. It increasingly sounds like a whispered Low song, and Williams puts her own spin on that slowcore style with melodically monotone lyrics that suit her well.

In a press release, Williams explained the origin story for the new track. “‘I’ll Go Running’ is about the darker side of being an artist — the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return,” she said. “To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.”

Related Video

A few days ago, Squirrel Flower announced a string of 2021 tour dates opening for Soccer Mommy when she headlines a US trek later this fall. Williams will join that tour starting on September 15th in Atlanta, Georgia and will open each night before concluding on October 1st in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 30th at 12 p.m. ET. Purchase them on Squirrel Flower’s website, and once they’re sold out, you can check for deals here.