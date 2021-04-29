Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Squirrel Flower Shares New Song “I’ll Go Running”: Stream

The latest track from her upcoming album Planet (i)

Squirrel Flower I'll Go Running stream new song single music, photo courtesy of the artist
Squirrel Flower, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 29, 2021 | 1:51pm ET

Ella Williams, the Boston indie rocker who goes by the moniker Squirrel Flower, is back with another new single. It’s called “I’ll Go Running” and it comes from her upcoming album Planet (i), due out June 25th via Polyvinyl. Stream it below.

This is the second single we’ve heard from Planet (i), following “Hurt a Fly”, and it sees Squirrel Flower veering in a dark direction. Over drawn-out, minimalist drumming and guitar strums that are barely there, Williams sings about a rebirth of sorts fueled by resentment. It increasingly sounds like a whispered Low song, and Williams puts her own spin on that slowcore style with melodically monotone lyrics that suit her well.

In a press release, Williams explained the origin story for the new track. “‘I’ll Go Running’ is about the darker side of being an artist — the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return,” she said. “To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.”

Related Video

Bikini Kill
 Editor's Pick
10 Riot Grrrl Albums Every Music Fan Should Own

A few days ago, Squirrel Flower announced a string of 2021 tour dates opening for Soccer Mommy when she headlines a US trek later this fall. Williams will join that tour starting on September 15th in Atlanta, Georgia and will open each night before concluding on October 1st in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 30th at 12 p.m. ET. Purchase them on Squirrel Flower’s website, and once they’re sold out, you can check for deals here.

Latest Stories

Warish Premiere New Album Next to Pay

Warish (Riley Hawk) Premiere New Album Next to Pay: Stream

April 29, 2021

the darkness remix a.g. cook new song single sarah bonito kero kero hannah diamond stream listen

A.G. Cook Shares New Remix of "The Darkness" Featuring Sarah Bonito and Hannah Diamond: Stream

April 29, 2021

Billie Eilish, photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish Unveils New Single "Your Power": Stream

April 29, 2021

the flaming lips bob dylan revisited lay lady lay cover song stream

The Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay" for His 80th Birthday: Stream

April 29, 2021

 

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Back The Way We Came- Vol 1 (2011-2021) we're on our way now stream

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Greatest Hits Album, Share New Song "We're on Our Way Now": Stream

April 29, 2021

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne

DJ Khaled Details New Album Khaled Khaled Featuring Drake, Justin Timberlake, and JAY-Z

April 28, 2021

garbage no gods no masters new song music video

Garbage Unveil New Song "No Gods No Masters": Stream

April 28, 2021

Cold Cave Fate In Seven Lessons new album Prayer from Nowhere stream song music, photo courtesy of the artist

Cold Cave Announce New Album Fate In Seven Lessons, Share "Prayer From Nowhere": Stream

April 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Squirrel Flower Shares New Song "I'll Go Running": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help