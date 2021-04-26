Menu
St. Vincent Talks Daddy’s Home, the 70s Nostalgia of the 90s, and Her Love of Tool

Annie Clark also teases the tour planned for her upcoming sixth studio album

St. Vincent, photo by Zackery Michael
Consequence Staff
April 26, 2021 | 1:30pm ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

St. Vincent catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Daddy’s Home, an album that finds Annie Clark showcasing an early 70’s sound. Clark talks about how the era relates to the music her father played her in her own youth and how the story ties to his 2010 prison sentence and recent release.

The two also draw the parallels to 70’s nostalgia during the 90s, name checking Dazed and Confused, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Tool, as well as the recently passed Jessica Walter. Annie also previews the tour that will follow this album, which she says will be a much looser live show than the Masseduction setup, coming at a time when everyone may finally be more connected in the pit.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

