St. Vincent Talks Daddy’s Home, the 70s Nostalgia of the 90s, and Her Love of Tool

St. Vincent catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Daddy’s Home, an album that finds Annie Clark showcasing an early 70’s sound. Clark talks about how the era relates to the music her father played her in her own youth and how the story ties to his 2010 prison sentence and recent release.

The two also draw the parallels to 70’s nostalgia during the 90s, name checking Dazed and Confused, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Tool, as well as the recently passed Jessica Walter. Annie also previews the tour that will follow this album, which she says will be a much looser live show than the Masseduction setup, coming at a time when everyone may finally be more connected in the pit.

