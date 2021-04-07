Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

St. Vincent Shares Psychedelic Video for “The Melting of the Sun”: Watch

Fittingly retro animations to accompany the Daddy's Home track

st. vincent the melting of the sun music video
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 7, 2021 | 1:57pm ET

St. Vincent has fully embraced the ’70s aesthetic for her retro-sounding new record, Daddy’s Home. Today, she’s diving headlong into the animation styles of the era with the video for “The Melting of the Sun”.

Presented as a “betamax deluxe release” rip from “Candy’s Music Video Archives,” the clip blends live action shots of St. Vincent herself with the wavy, intermittent animation frames any Schoolhouse Rock student is familiar with. The psychedelic lines fit a song called “The Melting of the Sun” perfectly, as do the drawings of the legends mentioned in the song’s lyrics like Nina Simone, Joni Mitchell, and Tori Amos.

St. Vincent co-directed the clip with Bill Benz, while Chris McD provided the animation. Check out the video below.

Related Video

The new visual comes just days after St. Vincent’s performance of “The Melting of the Sun” on Saturday Night Live. She also played the Daddy’s Home lead single “Pay Your Way in Pain”. The LP is set for a May 14th release via Loma Vista Recordings.

Latest Stories

crumb balloon bnr new songs stream

Crumb Share New Songs "BNR" and "Balloon": Stream

April 7, 2021

max bloom pedestrian new album new song stream

Ex-Yuck Member Max Bloom Announces New Album Pedestrian, Shares Title Track: Stream

April 6, 2021

Red Fang new album Arrows

Red Fang Announce New Album Arrows, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

April 5, 2021

Rosé Gone music video watch BLACKPINK stream, photo via YouTube

BLACKPINK's Rosé Mourns the End of a Relationship in "Gone" Video: Watch

April 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

St. Vincent Shares Psychedelic Video for "The Melting of the Sun": Watch

Menu Shop Search Help