Staind singer and outspoken conservative Aaron Lewis dissed Bruce Springsteen and lambasted the removal of controversial statues in a new song called “Am I the Only One”.

Lewis performed the song at a solo show on March 12th in Texas, one of the first states to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and mask ordinances. As heard in the video below, the right-wing singer’s lyrics (as transcribed by Blabbermouth) diss the left-leaning Springsteen: “Am I the only one, who quit singing along every time they play a Springsteen song.”

The Staind frontman also blasts the recent removal of many long-standing statues, which included a number of Confederate figures, singing, “Am I the only one willing to fight for my love of the red and white and the blue / Burning on the ground as the statues coming down in a town near you/ Watching the threads of Old Glory come undone.”

Related Video

He’s not the “only one.” There’s Ted Nugent, the guy from Trapt, and the drummer from System of a Down, just to name a few, who all might find the lyrics agreeable. Previously, Lewis once called for the impeachment of Barack Obama while later declaring the first impeachment attempt on Donald Trump as an example of what’s wrong with the country.

Lewis played the song in a solo context, but he’ll be joining Staind when they stream a pair of virtual concerts in May, including one in which they’ll play their multiplatinum 2001 album, Break the Cycle, in its entirety. The band is also releasing a new concert album, Live: It’s Been Awhile, on May 7th.

Watch Lewis perform “Am I the Only One” below.