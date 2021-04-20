Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Staind’s Aaron Lewis Disses Bruce Springsteen, Rails Against Statue Removals in New Song: Watch

Lewis performed the song "Am I the Only One" at a solo concert in Texas last month

Staind's Aaron Lewis Pans Bruce Springsteen, Defends Confederate Statues
Staind’s Aaron Lewis, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 20, 2021 | 1:42pm ET

Staind singer and outspoken conservative Aaron Lewis dissed Bruce Springsteen and lambasted the removal of controversial statues in a new song called “Am I the Only One”.

Lewis performed the song at a solo show on March 12th in Texas, one of the first states to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and mask ordinances. As heard in the video below, the right-wing singer’s lyrics (as transcribed by Blabbermouth) diss the left-leaning Springsteen: “Am I the only one, who quit singing along every time they play a Springsteen song.”

The Staind frontman also blasts the recent removal of many long-standing statues, which included a number of Confederate figures, singing, “Am I the only one willing to fight for my love of the red and white and the blue / Burning on the ground as the statues coming down in a town near you/ Watching the threads of Old Glory come undone.”

Related Video

He’s not the “only one.” There’s Ted Nugent, the guy from Trapt, and the drummer from System of a Down, just to name a few, who all might find the lyrics agreeable. Previously, Lewis once called for the impeachment of Barack Obama while later declaring the first impeachment attempt on Donald Trump as an example of what’s wrong with the country.

Serj Tankian frustrated by John Dolmayan Trump support
 Editor's Pick
System of a Down’s Serj Tankian on Bandmate John Dolmayan’s Trump Support: “F**k Yeah … It’s Frustrating”

Lewis played the song in a solo context, but he’ll be joining Staind when they stream a pair of virtual concerts in May, including one in which they’ll play their multiplatinum 2001 album, Break the Cycle, in its entirety. The band is also releasing a new concert album, Live: It’s Been Awhile, on May 7th.

Watch Lewis perform “Am I the Only One” below.

Latest Stories

Inkcarceration 2021 lineup

Inkcarceration Festival 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Halestorm, and More

April 20, 2021

bud of gods gwar delta 8 thc cbd collector's box feature

GWAR Launch "Bud of Gods" Delta-8 Gummies, Collector's Box for 4/20

April 20, 2021

Rob Zombie to direct The Munsters

Rob Zombie Directing The Munsters Movie for Peacock and Theatrical Release: Report

April 19, 2021

Deicide and Kataklysm tour

Deicide and Kataklysm Announce 2021 US Summer Tour

April 19, 2021

 

Mudvayne reunite

Mudvayne Reunite After 12-Year Hiatus, Book Multiple Festival Appearances

April 19, 2021

Tool New Multiplatinum Certifications for Streaming

Tool Earn New Multiplatinum Certifications After Making Music Available Digitally

April 19, 2021

Dee Snider rips Jon Schaffer

Dee Snider on Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer: "This Piece of S**t Is an Embarrassment to the Metal Community"

April 18, 2021

Robert and Toyah Satisfaction

Robert Fripp and a Body-Painted Toyah Tackle The Rolling Stones' "Satisfaction": Watch

April 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Staind's Aaron Lewis Disses Bruce Springsteen, Rails Against Statue Removals in New Song: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help