Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: BANGBANGCON21

Kayla and Bethany discuss their favorite moments, highlights of the shows, and the significance of the event to BTS and ARMY

BTS BANGBANGCON21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
April 23, 2021 | 8:35am ET

Consequence Podcast Network is excited to welcome Stanning BTS. Hosted by Kayla and Bethany, the popular bi-weekly podcast covers all things BTS. 

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

This week, Kayla & Bethany recap BANGBANGCON21! They discuss their favorite moments, highlights of the shows, and the significance of the event to BTS and ARMY.

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Artists

More on this topic

Leave a comment

Latest Stories

Stanning BTS logo

Stanning BTS: Buff Bangtan

April 23, 2021

Stanning BTS logo

Stanning BTS: Dissecting "Film Out"

April 23, 2021

 

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: BANGBANGCON21

Menu Shop Search Help