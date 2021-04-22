Stanning BTS: Buff Bangtan

Consequence Podcast Network is excited to welcome Stanning BTS. Hosted by Kayla and Bethany, the popular bi-weekly podcast covers all things BTS. Tune in each Thursday for a new episode.

As a special treat for reaching 500 reviews, listeners of Stanning BTS voted for Kayla and Bethany to talk about a much anticipated topic: Buff Bangtan.

ARMY knows BTS has always enjoyed the gym, but lately the group members’ increasing muscle mass has had ARMY demanding Big Hit Entertainment to close their gyms, trending #BigHitCloseTheGyms on Twitter. In this episode, we revisit a variety of fan favorite BTS gym content and the members recent dedication to getting buff.

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.