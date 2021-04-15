Consequence Podcast Network is excited to welcome Stanning BTS. Hosted by Kayla and Bethany, the popular bi-weekly podcast covers all things BTS. Tune in each Thursday for a new episode.

On this week’s episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla & Bethany dive into the business world to discuss recent developments involving HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment). They also speculate on comeback rumors, and dissect BTS’s new Japanese single, “Film Out”. It’s a big episode, so be sure to tune in!

Each month, Stanning BTS gives back 25% of its Paetron donations to charity. This month’s charity is Stop AAPI Hate.

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.