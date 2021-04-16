Amythyst Kiah Announces New Album Wary + Strange, Shares “Wild Turkey”: Stream

Amythyst Kiah has announced her new album Wary + Strange, due out June 18th via Rounder Records. As a preview, she’s shared a new single from it called “Wild Turkey”.

Although Kiah released a solo album called Dig way back in 2013, the singer-songwriter came to prominence as a co-founder of the folk group Our Native Daughters, who earned a Grammy nomination for their 2019 debut Songs of Our Native Daughters. That project has a distinctly raw and rootsy feel to it (each member plays a banjo), but Wary + Strange is a more modern take on the folk idiom.

The record was produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird) and recorded at LA’s Sound City Studios with a group of A-list musicians that include guitarist Blake Mills (Bob Dylan, Alabama Shakes), keyboardist Ethan Gruska (Fiona Apple, Perfume Genius), bassists Wendy Melvoin (Prince, Madonna) and Gabe Noel (Kamasi Washington, Father John Misty), and pedal steel player Rich Hinman.

All of these figures helped give these songs the grandiosity they deserve, but the Tennessee-born songwriter’s intimate songwriting is at the forefront. She sings with a powerful directness about addiction, her mother’s suicide, and being both a Black and queer woman growing up in the Bible Belt. She delved head-first into some of those themes on her February single “Black Myself” — a reinterpretation of an Our Native Daughters song — and “Wild Turkey” is equally powerful.

The track begins with prickly acoustic guitar strumming and Kiah’s robust sing-song as she recollects the soul-shattering feelings of losing her mother when she was a teenager. Eventually, some other instruments entry the fray and the song builds gracefully into a terrific climax, while the production remains exceptionally crisp throughout. The lyrics are both brutal and beautiful and her voice is admirably resilient.

Check it out below.

Wary + Strange is due out June 18th, and pre-orders are available now. Before that record hits shelves, Kiah will make a guest appearance on Moby’s new album Reprise, which arrives May 28th.

Wary + Strange Artwork:

Wary + Strange Tracklist:

1.Soapbox

2. Black Myself

3.Wild Turkey

4. Hangover Blues

5. Fancy Drones (Fracture Me)

6. Firewater

7. Tender Organs

8. Ballad of Lost

9. Sleeping Queen

10. Opaque

11. Soapbox Reprise