Angel Olsen Shares New Song “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)”: Stream

Last month, Angel Olsen announced a new box set called Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories that contains her 2019 album All Mirrors, her 2020 record Whole New Mess, and a bonus LP called Far Memory. It’s out in full next month, but today she’s giving fans another taste with a song called “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)”.

The story behind this box set is that All Mirrors and Whole New Mess were initially intended to be a double-album. That never came to fruition, so this is Olsen’s way of linking to the two together along with a handful of bonus tracks (Far Memory) that didn’t end up making the cut. Last month, she shared one of those songs, “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)”, that was a different version of “Whole New Mess”, and “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)” is another reinterpretation track.

In its original form, “Waving, Smiling” appeared on the stripped-back Whole New Mess, but this version features an 11-piece string arrangement that makes it feel a lot more like an All Mirrors track. It’s an incredibly beautiful arrangement and Olsen’s voice is in peak form. Check it out below via a gorgeous visualizer that shows Olsen singing the tune at the piano.

“This song is all about chapters closing, and learning to let go of things I can’t understand,” she said in a statement. “It’s very me — I will always nosedive into love, and suffering can definitely come with that. When I hear this version the strings really bring the song to its necessary bittersweet boiling point.”

Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories is due out May 7th via Jagjaguwar and pre-orders for its exquisite vinyl packaging are ongoing.