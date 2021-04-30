Menu
Burial and Blackdown Share New EP Shock Power of Love: Stream

Each producer contributes two tracks to the split EP

Burial and Blackdown (photo via Bandcamp)
April 30, 2021 | 12:54pm ET

British electronic artists Burial and Blackdown have teamed up for the new split EP Shock Power of Love. Stream it below with Apple Music or Spotify.

Via Stereogum, the two Londoners had worked together once before, when Burial remixed Blackdown’s “Crackle Blues” in 2006. Shock Power of Love contains four tracks that combine for 27 minutes of new music. Each producer contributes two songs; Burial is responsible for a pair of nine-minute epics, “Dark Gethsemane” and “Space Cadet”, while Blackdown shares the relatively compact “This Journey VIP” and a remix of Heatdown’s “Arklight”.

Last year, Burial teamed up with Four Tet and Thom Yorke for the new songs “Her Revolution” and “His Rope”, and he followed that with the 12-minute solo statement “Chemz”.

Shock Power of Love EP Artwork:

shock power of love ep artwork Burial and Blackdown Share New EP Shock Power of Love: Stream

Shock Power of Love EP Tracklist:

01. This Journey VIP (Blackdown)
02. Dark Gethsemane (Burial)
03. Arklight – Blackdown Remix (Blackdown and Heatmap)
04. Space Cadet (Burial)

