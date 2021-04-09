New DMX Track “X Moves” Features Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe, and Ian Paice: Stream

As of Thursday evening, DMX is still on life support and in a vegetative state after suffering a heart attack last Friday. In a curious move, Cleopatra Records thought now was the optimal time to release a new track from the rapper called “X Moves”.

The track is a rap-rock banger that happens to feature three legendary performers: Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, and Yes/Asia guitarist Steve Howe. All three of those rock icons contribute to the track’s psychedelic bounce and Collins even hops on the beat for a few bars.

It’s messy in a fun way, and it’s yet another reminder of the beast that DMX is as an MC. It’s available on streaming platforms now, but Cleopatra Records, which previously released a DMX greatest hits collection, is selling limited edition vinyl 7-inches of the song. Snag a copy here on silver and/or red vinyl.

Stay tuned for more updates on DMX’s current health situation.

