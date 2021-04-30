Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Haviah Mighty Is Moving “Way Too Fast” on New Song Featuring Jalen Santoy: Stream

"This song is a reminder to dream big, and to not put a cap on your goals and limit your potential"

Haviah Mighty new song way too fast single jalen santoy listen stream
Haviah Mighty, photo by Yung Yemi
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 30, 2021 | 10:37am ET

Editor’s Note: Haviah Mighty is taking over our Instagram page on Friday.

Haviah Mighty has uncorked an ode to the need for speed on her new song “Way Too Fast” featuring Jalen Santoy.

The Toronto rapper co-produced the track alongside frequent collaborator Mighty Prynce. It opens with slow, searching pianos, but that contemplative atmosphere shifts into an aura of expectation when the drum kit ignites. In the past Mighty has expressed some skepticism of capitalism, as on her searing single inspired by the slave trade, “Atlantic”. But “Way Too Fast” is set inside the whirring machine, and as she seeks to describe the feeling of her own accelerating journey, she taps into the language of accumulation and luxury.

Related Video

“Back then we on slave ships,” she raps, “Nowadays we own spaceships/ Doubters trippin’ on laces/ Down shift then I race bitch.” The imagery peaks in the chorus, as a feeling of speed verging on motion sickness collides in her dreams with high-end Lamborghinis. “In my dreams, I move way too fast/ Murcielago, or a Gallardo, I’m going far away.”

Mighty is aware of the tension between her idealism and the perks that accompany her burgeoning success, but even so she finds that success is worth celebrating. In the bridge, she reflects that, “This the type of shit I know I’m supposed to leave alone/ But it represents the triumph of my people though.”

In a statement, she spoke about how her perspective changed after releasing her debut album 13th Floor, for which she became the first Black woman to win the Polaris Music Prize. She explained,

“A few months later, I won the Polaris Music Prize for my album, and my preconceived ideas around what I was capable of achieving completely withered away. What felt impossible, now felt possible — maybe even probable. I felt this internal surge of self-belief –- it was belly deep, at the pit of my core. From then on, and to this day, I thoroughly believe I have what it takes to achieve my wildest dreams. This song is a reminder to dream big, and to not put a cap on your goals and limit your potential. As a people, we’ve come so far. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on the work that has yet to be done, but sometimes, we have to remind ourselves of the inevitable rewards as well.”

Haviah Mighty
 Editor's Pick
Song of the Week: Haviah Mighty Channels Her Jamaican Heritage on “Obeah”

Check out “Way Too Fast” below. Previously, she shared the singles “Antisocial”, “Obeah”, and spoke to Consequence about the Origins of “Good on My Own Tonight”.

Latest Stories

Jónsi Without Remorse score Tom Clancy OST stream Jonsi, photo by Philip Cosores

Jónsi Shares Original Score for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse: Stream

April 30, 2021

Kings of Convenience Peace or Love new album song Rocky Trail stream music, photo by Salvo Alibrio

Kings Of Convenience Announce New Album Peace or Love, Share "Rocky Trail": Stream

April 30, 2021

Burial and Blackdown Share New EP Shock Power of Love: Stream

April 30, 2021

Crumb Ice Melt stream new album song music video, photo by Third Pupil

Crumb Release New Album Ice Melt: Stream

April 30, 2021

 

Flotsam and Jetsam New Album

Flotsam and Jetsam Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album Blood in the Water: Stream

April 30, 2021

sturgill simpson john prine paradise cover new song stream tribute

Sturgill Simpson Covers John Prine's "Paradise": Stream

April 30, 2021

sharon van etten daniel johnston some things last a long time cover new song stream pepe the frog feels good man

Sharon Van Etten Covers Daniel Johnston's "Some Things Last a Long Time": Stream

April 30, 2021

flying lotus yasuke score stream netflix anime soundtrack listen

Flying Lotus Unsheathes Soundtrack for Yasuke: Stream

April 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Haviah Mighty Is Moving "Way Too Fast" on New Song Featuring Jalen Santoy: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help