Iceage Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song “Gold City”: Stream

Iceage are keeping us occupied with a new single from their upcoming album Seek Shelter. This one’s called “Gold City”, and they’ve shared it alongside a set of new tour dates for early next year.
“Gold City” opens with ringing guitar chords and a harmonica’s wail. The lyrics are less descriptive than impressionistic, with tiny details that accrue a mood of expectation. “Like bread around a bakers door in famine,” frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt sings, “There’s a detonation waiting to happen.”
In a statement, he explained the mood behind the song, saying, “At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity. A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.”
The single marks the announcement of a new 30-date tour slated for 2022. The trek launches out of San Francisco on February 12th, skims down the west coast into Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, picks up in March along the east coast, and ends the month in the United Kingdom. Tickets are available through the band’s website, and keep an eye out for deals here.
Can’t wait until 2022? Iceage will be holding a Seek Shelter livestream concert May 22nd, and you can get your tickets through the event’s box office.
Seek Shelter is due out May 7th via Mexican Summer and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, they shared the singles “The Holding Hand”, “Vendetta”, and “Shelter Song”.
Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:
02/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
02/13 – Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall
02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
02/19 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
02/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
02/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
02/24 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
02/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
02/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
02/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
03/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/02 – Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East
03/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
03/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
03/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/08 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
03/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
03/12 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
03/23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
03/24 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
03/26 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
03/27 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds
03/29 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
03/30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
03/31 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom