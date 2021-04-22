Iceage Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song “Gold City”: Stream

Iceage are keeping us occupied with a new single from their upcoming album Seek Shelter. This one’s called “Gold City”, and they’ve shared it alongside a set of new tour dates for early next year.

“Gold City” opens with ringing guitar chords and a harmonica’s wail. The lyrics are less descriptive than impressionistic, with tiny details that accrue a mood of expectation. “Like bread around a bakers door in famine,” frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt sings, “There’s a detonation waiting to happen.”

In a statement, he explained the mood behind the song, saying, “At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity. A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.”

The single marks the announcement of a new 30-date tour slated for 2022. The trek launches out of San Francisco on February 12th, skims down the west coast into Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, picks up in March along the east coast, and ends the month in the United Kingdom. Tickets are available through the band’s website, and keep an eye out for deals here.

Can’t wait until 2022? Iceage will be holding a Seek Shelter livestream concert May 22nd, and you can get your tickets through the event’s box office.

Seek Shelter is due out May 7th via Mexican Summer and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, they shared the singles “The Holding Hand”, “Vendetta”, and “Shelter Song”.

Iceage 2022 Tour Dates:

02/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

02/13 – Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall

02/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

02/19 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

02/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

02/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

02/24 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

02/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

02/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

02/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

03/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/02 – Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East

03/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/08 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

03/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

03/12 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

03/23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

03/24 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

03/26 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega

03/27 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds

03/29 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

03/30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

03/31 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom