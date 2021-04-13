Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Issy Wood Shares New Song “Muscle” Co-Produced by Mark Ronson: Stream

From Wood's upcoming EP titled If It's Any Constellation

Issy Wood Shares Mark Ronson Co-Produced Song "Muscles"
Issy Wood, photo via her Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 13, 2021 | 1:45pm ET

UK indie-pop artist Issy Wood has shared a new song called “Muscle” co-produced by Mark Ronson. It’s from her debut EP If It’s Any Constellation that’s due out in late May via Zelig Records.

Presently, Wood is better known for her paintings than she is for her music. She’s been featured in numerous arts-oriented publications who have lauded her unique eye for what she calls a “Medieval millennial” style, and her Instagram features many of her terrific works. As a singer-songwriter, she released an EP last year called Cries Real Tears that felt akin to the humorous yet slightly dark indie-pop of Okay Kaya, and “Muscle” continues in that vein.

The song has crunchy guitars, swirls of ethereal harmonies, and addictive drum machine thwacks that give it a strangely three-dimensional sonic texture. She co-produced it alongside Ronson, but she apparently wrote and recorded this and the EP it’s taken from in her kitchen throughout the pandemic, which is impressive because nothing about this feels distinctly DIY or homemade.

Related Video

In the accompanying self-directed video, three men in peculiar suits with old-timey clocks drawn on them bust moves and strike poses in unison. Check it out below.

There’s no firm release date for If It’s Any Constellation, but a press releases promises that it’ll arrive in late May. Stay tuned for more details on that front.

Latest Stories

ider new album shame song cross yourself single listen stream

IDER Announce New Album shame, Share "Cross Yourself": Stream

April 13, 2021

Quicksand New Song "Inversion"

Quicksand Unveil "Inversion", First New Song in Three Years: Stream

April 13, 2021

mick jagger dave grohl origins

Mick Jagger Shares the Origins of New Dave Grohl Collaboration "Eazy Sleazy": Stream

April 13, 2021

lucy dacus home video new album hot heavy new song stream

Lucy Dacus Announces New Album Home Video, Shares "Hot & Heavy": Stream

April 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Issy Wood Shares New Song "Muscle" Co-Produced by Mark Ronson: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help