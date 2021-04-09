Menu
J Balvin and Khalid Join Forces for New Song “Otra Noche Sin Ti”: Stream

Another offering from Balvin's upcoming album

J Balvin and Khalid in the “Otra Noche Sin Ti” video
April 9, 2021 | 10:36am ET

J Balvin and Khalid have teamed up for a new song called “Otra Noche Sin Ti”.

The reggaetón superstar is in the midst of rolling out an as-yet-untitled new album, and this collaboration with the American singer-songwriter is the third preview from it. Compared to February’s “Ma’ G” and last month’s “Tu Veneno”, “Otra Noche Sin Ti” — which translates to “another night without you” in English — is a pained ballad that blends elements of R&B and soul into Balvin’s style of reggaetón.

Balvin delivers his verse in Spanish while Khalid uses his silky croon to sing in English about loneliness and desperation. Check out the well-done duet and its Black Swan-esque music video below.

The Columbian artist is remaining mum on the details of his new record, so we still have no idea what it’s called or when it will arrive. However, considering that he’s dropped a new single every month for three months in a row, it’s fair to assume that the project’s unveiling is on the horizon. Stay tuned.

Things have been considerably quieter in camp Khalid. The 23-year-old released his last album Free Spirit in 2019, and last year he laid low outside of a couple guest features on albums from DisclosureA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Victoria Monét.

