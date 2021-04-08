Japanese Breakfast Announces US Tour, Shares New Song “Posing In Bondage”: Stream

It’s a good day to be a Japanese Breakfast fan. The indie-pop artist has announced a US tour for this coming fall, and she’s shared a new song called “Posing In Bondage” from her upcoming album Jubilee.

Following the record’s debut single “Be Sweet” , a funky new-wave pop song, “Posing In Bondage” resides on the darker end of the Japanese Breakfast spectrum. A rougher, shorter version of the song originally appeared on the band’s contribution to 2017’s Polyvinyl 4-Track Singles Series, Vol. 3, but Michelle Zauner has completely revamped it for the album with pulsating bass, spacey vocal textures, and absolutely gorgeous synth swells.

It feels in-line with the electronic experimentation she nailed on the song “Machinist” from her last album, 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet, except Zauner’s production skills have leveled up in every category. Its accompanying video features a cameo from Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad, and it sees Zauner tooling around a dark grocery store in an elaborate dress and blood dripping down her face. Check it out below.

“‘Posing in Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so,” Zauner said in a statement about the track. “No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 AM. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”

There’s also a good chance that North American audiences will be actually be able to hear this song live in the near future. In addition to a a one-off show at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer on August 7th, the band announced a bunch of dates that begin in Columbus, OH on September 14th and conclude in St. Louis on October 10th.

Most of the cities they hit are in the Midwest and on the West Coast, but it’s very likely that the band already has an East Coast run ready and waiting to be announced. Tickets for this bundle of dates will be go on sale April 16th.

Jubillee will arrive on June 4th via Dead Oceans, and pre-orders are ongoing. Additionally, Zauner’s memoir based on her 2018 New Yorker essay Crying In H Mart will arrive on April 20th via Knopf.

Japanese Breakfast 2021 Tour Dates:

08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/09 – Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10/10 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall