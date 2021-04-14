Low Cut Connie Shares Cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games”: Stream

Next month, Low Cut Connie will release an album of covers that were recorded throughout the last year called Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts. As a preview, the musician born Adam Weiner is sharing his rendition of Lana Del Rey’s 2012 single “Video Games”.

The track is one of 23 cuts that made the record after Weiner and his guitarist Will Donnelly banged out twice-weekly cover sessions throughout the last year from Weiner’s house in Philly. Of the 500-plus songs they’ve covered, tracks by Prince, Cardi B, James Brown, Madonna, and others ended up making the record, along with this stripped-down version of Del Rey’s single from her 2012 album Born To Die.

Del Rey’s version features ornate strings, but Low Cut Connie’s take on the track features just his raw vocals and the song’s plunky piano part. It has the impromptu feel of someone sitting down at a party and busting into a song the whole room can sing along with, and for that it’s a warm and pleasant rendition. Take a listen below.

Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts is due out May 19th and pre-orders for the vinyl version are ongoing. Check out the full tracklist after the jump.

Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts Tracklist:

01. West End Blues (Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five)

02. Doing It to Death (James Brown with Fred Wesley and the J.B’s)

03. Let Me Roll It (Paul McCartney and Wings)

04. Little Red Corvette (Prince)

05. Helpless (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)

06. Need You Tonight (INXS)

07. Bang (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

08. Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers)

09. Dress You Up (Madonna)

10. Heroes (David Bowie)

11. The Good The Bad and The Ugly (Ennio Morricone)

12. American Skin (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band)

13. Everyday People (Sly & the Family Stone)

14. Be Careful (Cardi B)

15. Le Freak (Chic)

16. Bad Girls (Donna Summer)

17. The Message (Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five)

18. It’s Raining Men (The Weather Girls)

19. Kaddish

20. I Shall Be Released (Bob Dylan)

21. Video Games (Lana Del Rey)

22. Do Your Thing, Behave Yourself (Tim Maia)

23. We’ll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)