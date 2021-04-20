Mother Nature Unveil New Mixtape SZNZ: Stream

Here’s something to kick off your 4/20 with. The fast-rising Chicago rap duo Mother Nature have unveiled their new mixtape SZNZ. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 15-track project from the MC’s Klevah and TRUTH is the follow-up to their 2020 full-length, Portalz, and it was hyped by three excellent singles: “Momentz”, “Cloudz”, and “GOOFIEZ”. The whole thing was produced by the Chicago beatmaker BoatHouse, and it features a litany of guest appearances from the following Chicago figures: Valee, Sir Michael Rocks, Brittney Carter, Freddie Old Soul, Murph Watkins, Jeff K%nz, Gr8Sky, and Dave Coresh.

Mother Nature make a unique breed of conscious rap that has both an old-school chillness and a new-school flair. In a statement, the duo said that through this project, they “seek to awaken our communities to acknowledge and replace the consumption of death and low vibr8tional frequencies that cause ills and confusion, particularly within our youth.”

They continue, “Through SZNZ, Mother Nature brings a balance to the mainstream airways and platforms, cutting thru clones and rebuilding the foundation of true HipHop culture. Mother Nature claims their position as top emcees in the game while allowing our multidimensional nature to shine thru and heal the collective consciousness.”

to accompany the premiere of SZNZ, Mother Nature have also shared a music video for “CLOUDZ”.

SZNZ Artwork:

SZNZ Tracklist:

01. ANTISOCIAL

02. RZNZ

03. CLOUDZ (feat. Sir Michael Rocks)

04. GOOFIEZ (feat. Valee)

05. DELIVERED

06. LOVE GO (feat. Brittney Carter + Freddie Old Soul)

07. BIG WHEELZ

08. NUTSO (feat. Jeff K%nz + Gr8Sky)

09. TREEHUGGAZ

10. MOMENTZ

11. HANDZOFF

12. SOURCE CODE (feat. Murph Watkins)

13. GEMZ

14. STATIC MODE (feat. Dave Coresh)

15. DRILLZ