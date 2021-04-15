Rodrigo y Gabriela Share Mesmerizing Cover of “Oblivion”: Stream

Last month, Rodrigo y Gabriela announced a three-song project called the Jazz EP that features covers of tunes by artists like Kamasi Washington and Snarky Puppy. The Mexican guitar duo already shared their take on Washington’s “Street Fighter Mas”, and now they’re revealing their version of “Oblivion” by the Argentinian tango legend Astor Piazzolla.

The original 1982 version of the song features a gorgeous spool of orchestral strings and graceful accordion playing, but Rodrigo y Gabriela put a beautiful spin on it with their signature dueling guitars. The track also features playing by the flamenco guitar hero Vicente Amigo, who has a natural chemistry with the duo’s swirling playstyle.

Take a listen below.

“We have always had a great respect for Astor Piazzolla as a composer,” the duo said in a statement. “We did a cover version of ‘Libertango’ on our first live album a long time ago, so we are delighted to present our take on his composition ‘Oblivion.’”

The Jazz EP is out via Rubyworks/ATO on May 14th, and pre-orders for the colored vinyl variant are ongoing.