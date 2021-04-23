Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande for “Save Your Tears” Remix: Stream

The latest After Hours remix

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande For "Save Your Tears" Remix
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 23, 2021 | 12:02am ET

The Weeknd has teamed up with Ariana Grande for a remix of his After Hours song “Save Your Tears”. Watch the accompanying animated music video below.

The track is the latest in a string of remixes that the Canadian Grammy boycotter has released since After Hours arrived last March. It follows he and Rosalía’s “Blinding Lights” remix from back in December, which was preceded by a Kenny G-featuring rendition of “In Your Eyes”, and a handful of remixes by Chromatics, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Lil Uzi Vert earlier in the year.

It’s the first material The Weeknd has released since he reissued his debut mixtape House of Balloons last month, which was preceded by his performance at the Super Bowl back in February. Check it out below.

Related Video

The Weeknd's Blinding Lights Billboard Top 10 For A Whole Year
 Editor's Pick
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Becomes First Song in History to Remain in Billboard Top 10 for a Whole Year

Ariana Grande has had a busier 2021. After unveiling a deluxe edition of her 2020 album Positions — which included a guest spot by The Weeknd — Grande nabbed a Grammy win for her “Rain On Me” collaboration with Lady Gaga and was announced as the replacement for Nick Jonas on The Voice. She also appeared on Demi Lovato’s new album Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over.

Latest Stories

lil yachty michigan boy boat mixtape stream

Lil Yachty Drops New Mixtape Michigan Boy Boat: Stream

April 23, 2021

Dave and Violet Grohl Share Cover of X's "Nausea"

Dave Grohl and His Daughter Violet Share Cover of X's "Nausea": Stream

April 23, 2021

The Mars Volta Unearth Lost Album Landscape Tantrums: Stream

April 23, 2021

The Chemical Brothers Release New Single "The Darkness That You Fear": Stream

April 23, 2021

 

Cordae Just Until stream new music EP song Young Thug Q-Tip, photo by Kaito

Cordae Releases New EP Just Until.... Featuring Young Thug and Q-Tip: Stream

April 22, 2021

The Bronx New Song "Superbloom"

The Bronx Unleash New Song "Superbloom" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

April 22, 2021

beach house marins dream new song video meow wolf

Beach House Score Trippy Music Video "Marin's Dreams": Watch

April 22, 2021

Iceage Share New Song "Gold City", Announce Tour Dates

Iceage Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song "Gold City": Stream

and April 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande for "Save Your Tears" Remix: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help