The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande for “Save Your Tears” Remix: Stream

The Weeknd has teamed up with Ariana Grande for a remix of his After Hours song “Save Your Tears”. Watch the accompanying animated music video below.

The track is the latest in a string of remixes that the Canadian Grammy boycotter has released since After Hours arrived last March. It follows he and Rosalía’s “Blinding Lights” remix from back in December, which was preceded by a Kenny G-featuring rendition of “In Your Eyes”, and a handful of remixes by Chromatics, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Lil Uzi Vert earlier in the year.

It’s the first material The Weeknd has released since he reissued his debut mixtape House of Balloons last month, which was preceded by his performance at the Super Bowl back in February. Check it out below.

Related Video

Ariana Grande has had a busier 2021. After unveiling a deluxe edition of her 2020 album Positions — which included a guest spot by The Weeknd — Grande nabbed a Grammy win for her “Rain On Me” collaboration with Lady Gaga and was announced as the replacement for Nick Jonas on The Voice. She also appeared on Demi Lovato’s new album Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over.